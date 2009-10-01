E! Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

E!

None at this time.

A network soley devoted to celebrities, entertainment and the Hollywood community.

Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Reality

Adults 18-49. Young, educated, upscale professional, with the most aggressive viewership growth among Adults 18-34.

97 million

Comcast

Comcast Sportsnet, Fearnet, G4, Golf Channel, Versus, Sprout, Style, TV One

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Main Phone: 323-954-2400

President: Ted Harbert

EVP, Original Programming & Series Development: Lisa Berger

VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Damla Dogan

VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Beth Greenwald

SVP, Production: Jay James

SVP, Production: Jeff Shore

SVP, Creative Director: Bear Fisher

Director, Original Programming and Series Development: Jason Salarnis

VP Talent & Casting: Jennifer Danska

VP, Research for Comcast Entertainment Group: Cyndi McClellan

VP, Research for Comcast Entertainment Group: Kim Vignola

Director Talent & Casting: Annie Roberts

The network does not accept unsolicited materials. Materials must be submitted through an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.

WE, Oxygen, TLC, Discovery, MTV

http://www.eonline.com/

http://www.eonline.com/on/index.jsp