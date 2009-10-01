E! Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
E!
NETWORK TAGLINE:
None at this time.
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
A network soley devoted to celebrities, entertainment and the Hollywood community.
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Reality
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Adults 18-49. Young, educated, upscale professional, with the most aggressive viewership growth among Adults 18-34.
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
97 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Comcast
SISTER NETWORKS:
Comcast Sportsnet, Fearnet, G4, Golf Channel, Versus, Sprout, Style, TV One
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036
Main Phone: 323-954-2400
President: Ted Harbert
EVP, Original Programming & Series Development: Lisa Berger
VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Damla Dogan
VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Beth Greenwald
SVP, Production: Jay James
SVP, Production: Jeff Shore
SVP, Creative Director: Bear Fisher
Director, Original Programming and Series Development: Jason Salarnis
VP Talent & Casting: Jennifer Danska
VP, Research for Comcast Entertainment Group: Cyndi McClellan
VP, Research for Comcast Entertainment Group: Kim Vignola
Director Talent & Casting: Annie Roberts
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
The network does not accept unsolicited materials. Materials must be submitted through an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.
COMPETITION:
WE, Oxygen, TLC, Discovery, MTV
NETWORK URL
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
