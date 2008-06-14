E! Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2008

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: E!



NETWORK TAGLINE: None at present.

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: A network soley devoted to celebrities, entertainment and the Hollywood community.

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Reality



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults 18-49. Young, educated, upscale professional, with the most aggressive viewership growth among Adults 18-34.



NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 96 million

PARENT COMPANY: Comcast



SISTER NETWORKS:

Style TV, QVC, Comcast Spectacor, Comcast SportsNet, The Golf Channel, Versus (formerly Outdoor Life Network), AZN TV, PBS Kids Sprout. E! branded channels outside the U.S., the company operates the E! International Network, a 24-hour English language global entertainment channel available via satellite in Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 5750 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Main Phone: 323-954-2400

President: Ted Harbert

EVP, Original Programming & Series Development: Lisa Berger

VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Damla Dogan

VP, Original Programming & Series Development: Beth Greenwald

SVP, Production: Jay James

SVP, Production: Jeff Shore

Director, Original Programming and Series Development: Jason Salarnis

VP Talent & Casting: Jennifer Danska

Director Talent & Casting: Annie Roberts

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept unsolicited materials. Materials must be submitted through an agent, attorney or production company. There is no e-mail submission process.



COMPETITION: WE, Oxygen, TLC, Discovery, Turner, MTV



NETWORK URL:http://www.eonline.com/

