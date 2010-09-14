E! Analysis - September 2010

SEPTEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or THE GIRLS NEXT DOOR. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

SEPTEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2010 vs. September 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall, Monday-Sunday primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, September 2009. Share was up +14% and delivery was up +23%, respectively. Women 18-49 were up +18% share overall. September was E!'s highest rated and most-watched September ever, up +11% over a year ago. This month not only was highly rated but was up in key demos including the network's target Adult 18-49 demo, in addition to Women 18-34 and 18-49. In addition, E!'s primetime posted double digits gains and was up +20% over last year's delivery. (E! press). Much of E!'s success has been driven by its record-breaking reality shows, hit topical programming and Live Red Carpet coverage. 3Q'10 was E!'s highest-rated quarter ever with both Households and the network's target Adult 18-49 demo. With hit shows including KOURTNEY & KHLOE TAKE MIAMI, HOLLY'S WORLD, and KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS they have been able to deliver these key audiences. Signature programming ON E! was up +17% share, KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS was up +83%, and THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise were up +17% share from one year ago.

Comparing last month's primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were down slightly from last month. Share was down -11% and delivery was down -2%, respectively. Last month's premieres had some carry through this month. KOURTNEY & KHLOE finished its sophmore season run last month to record performances. HOLLY'S WORLD, although only an eight episode order, had an impressive run. This month's Sunday night line-up kept up the momentum with KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS. Last month KARDASHIANS scored the highest and most watched season opener ever, however was down this month in key demos overall. Even so, it still ranked as the highest rated program on the network for the month and still continues to be a true phenomenon with E! viewers. The network announced this month that E! is bringing mobile users a new way to "Keep Up with the Kardashians" with a new free application that offers iPhone, iPod touch and Android users exclusive video content from the series, so there's no slowing down for this series or its spin-offs. KARDASHIANS rule on this network!! The network also recently announced another Kardashian show to the line-up for January 2011 - KOURTNEY AND KIM TAKE NEW YORK. Also rounding out the Sunday night line-up was SPIN CROWD which premiered last month to pretty impressive numbers. This month ratings sustained as it continued to double the primetime delivery averages for the 10:30pm Sunday night timeslot. With a more consistent scheduling strategy, programs like KARDASHIANS and SPIN CROWD have created Sunday night as a destination night for the E! viewer.

E!'s new weekly series FASHION POLICE hosted by Joan Rivers, Kelly Osbourne, Giuliana Rancic and George Kotsiopoulos premiered on Friday, September 10th at 10:30pm and posted double digit gains over the network's Primetime delivery, and attracted nearly 750,000 Total Viewers. (E! press). Joan Rivers an E! viewer favorite, is back and better than ever!!

Programming that continue to be the staples for the channel include THE SOUP, TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY, and ON E! this month. THE SOUP was up +5% in delivery this month. TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY was down -13%. ON E! was up +47% in overall delivery. E! News programming continues to be the destination for celebrity and entertainment news, and the backbone for a lot of the network programming schedule. In fact, E! continues to reign as the destination for topical entertainment news.

THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise were down this month. And rounding out the month, there were a couple of E!'s classic tabloid-labeled specials, but the channel has really shifted its focus on original series programming. The landscape at this network is very different from years past, and this new strategy has certainly been working for them.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

E! has excelled at creating the next celebrity from scratch through cheaper, unscripted reality TV.

E!'s formula is to create an alternate universe of reality-based celebrities who have become just as famous as the sitcom and drama stars in network prime-time, but with more impact on E!'s brand and bottom line than any sitcom, medical procedural or legal drama could for broadcast.

A lot of E!'s original reality programming starts with a family or an ensemble piece. It's not about one person, but rather a group. As in the case of the KARDASHIANS. KARDASHIANS allow the E! viewers to vicariously live the fantasy of its stars but also points to specific touchstones that are very relatable to viewers.

E! has been making the move toward adding original scripted programming into its programming line-up mix.