E! Analysis - October 2010

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or THE GIRLS NEXT DOOR. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

OCTOBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / October 2010 vs. October 2009 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Overall, Monday-Sunday primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, October 2009. Share was up +14% and delivery was up +9%, respectively. Women 18-49 were up +18% share overall. Much of E!'s success year after year has been driven by its record-breaking reality shows and hit topical programming. Signature programming ON E! was up +75% share, KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS was up +80%, and KENDRA was +20% from one year ago.

Comparing last month's primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were pretty much on par from last month. Share fell flat and delivery was down -2%, respectively. This month's Sunday night line-up kept up the momentum with KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS. KARDASHIANS was stacked all over the primetime schedule this month. The season finale on October 24th ranked in the top 10 most-watched shows on E! in the network's history over the last 20 years. SPIN CROWD which premiered to pretty impressive numbers was up significantly this month. Overall delivery alone reached +106% with evenly balanced male to female demos. E! has successfully sustained its ratings on Sunday nights which is cable's most competitive prime time slot.

This month's highlight was the premiere of WHAT'S EATING YOU which delves into the bizarre and heartbreaking world of eating disorders. A topic which has become near and dear to the American population unfortunately. The series premiere on October 13th at 10pm posted substantial time period gains and was up +60% with households and nearly +70% in total viewers for the time slot. In addition WHAT'S EATING YOU captured the coveted Women 18-34 demo for the night.

Two popular shows this month, FASHION POLICE which premiered last month to double digit growth was down this month. KENDRA however, was up +19%. Next month is KENDRA'S 3rd season premiere, which should also continue its successful run on the channel to-date.

Programming that continue to be the staples for the channel include THE SOUP, TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY, and ON E! this month. Both THE SOUP and TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY were down this month. But ON E! was up in all key demos. A bit of programming note - even though we primarily report programming in primetime; competitively E! News at 7pm remains the destination for Women 18-34, ranking as the highest-rated cable program with the demo in its time-slot. And in general, E! News programming continues to be the destination for celebrity and entertainment news, in addition to the backbone for a lot of the network programming schedule. In fact, E! continues to reign as the destination for topical entertainment news.

THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise was up a modest +3% in overall delivery. And as usual rounding out the month, there were a couple of E!'s classic tabloid-labeled specials, nothing out of the ordinary or unusual because the channel has really shifted its focus on original series programming. A strategy that has certainly been working for them.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

E! has excelled at creating the next celebrity from scratch through cheaper, unscripted reality TV.

E!'s formula is to create an alternate universe of reality-based celebrities who have become just as famous as the sitcom and drama stars in network prime-time, but with more impact on E!'s brand and bottom line than any sitcom, medical procedural or legal drama could for broadcast.

A lot of E!'s original reality programming starts with a family or an ensemble piece. It's not about one person, but rather a group. As in the case of the KARDASHIANS. KARDASHIANS allow the E! viewers to vicariously live the fantasy of its stars but also points to specific touchstones that are very relatable to viewers.

E! has been making the move toward adding original scripted programming into its programming line-up mix.