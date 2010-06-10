E! Analysis - June 2010

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or THE GIRLS NEXT DOOR. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

JUNE 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2010 vs. June 2009 (% Change)

Overall, Monday-Sunday primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were up compared to one year ago, June 2009. Share fell flat but delivery was up +7%. Women 18-49 were up +18% share overall. In fact, E! posted its highest-rated and most-watched 2nd quarter in the network's history. E! was up +7% from its year ago delivery thanks to its hit reality shows and topical programming. In addition, this was also E!'s highest-rated 2nd quarter in primetime, and increase of +13% over 2Q'09.

Signature programming THE SOUP was up +22%, KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS were up +14%, and ON E! was up +40% share from one year ago.

Comparing last month's primetime averages, ratings, share and delivery were up from last month. Share was up +14% and delivery was up +12%. Adults 18-49 were up +18% share.

Driven by hit reality shows, E! dominated Sunday night among the coveted Women 18-34 demo. There were two new season/series premieres this month to highlight. The 2nd season premiere of KOURTNEY & KHLOE TAKE MIAMI on Sunday, June 13th debuted to impressive numbers, and drew its highest ratings among Women 18-34. Coming off of last season's finale which garnered the network's most-watched first season finale ever, KOURTNEY & KHLOE TAKE MIAMI's season two premiere built an additional +6% with Households. Proceeding KOURTNEY & KHLOE was the series premiere of HOLLY'S WORLD which became an instant break-out hit. It not only tripled the network's second quarter primetime delivery, it also hit its core audience of Women 18-34.

Coming off record breaking highs last quarter, E!'s core topical franchises again achieved their highest-rated and most watched quarters. With a more consistent scheduling strategy, programs like KENDRA more than tripled the network's primetime average on Sunday nights.

Programming that continue to be the staples for the channel include THE SOUP, TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY, E! INVESTIGATES, KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS and ON E! this month. THE SOUP on Fridays at 10pm scored its most-watched quarter ever, up +6% from last year's performance. TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY was down this month. Signature show KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS was up +60% share and +34% in delivery overall this month. E! INVESTIGATES was also up +20% share. E! News programming continued to be up this month in key demos overall and remains a destination for celebrity and entertainment news, and the backbone for a lot of the network programming schedule. In fact, E! continues to reign as the destination for topical entertainment news.

THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise fell flat this month. All solid titles, but that have been repeated continously over the last few months. And rounding out the month, there were a couple E!'s classic tabloid-labeled specials, but not enough to make a statement. E! has shifted its focus this month to original series programming. The landscape at this network is very different from years past, and it certainly has been working for them.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

E! has excelled at creating the next celebrity from scratch through cheaper, unscripted reality TV.

E!'s formula is to create an alternate universe of reality-based celebrities who have become just as famous as the sitcom and drama stars in network prime-time, but with more impact on E!'s brand and bottom line than any sitcom, medical procedural or legal drama could for broadcast.

A lot of E!'s original reality programming starts with a family or an ensemble piece. It's not about one person, but rather a group. As in the case of the KARDASHIANS. KARDASHIANS allow the E! viewers to vicariously live the fantasy of its stars but also points to specific touchstones that are very relatable to viewers.

E! has been making the move toward adding original scripted programming into its programming line-up mix.