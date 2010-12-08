E! Analysis - December 2010

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or THE GIRLS NEXT DOOR. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

DECEMBER 2010 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2010 vs. Decemebr 2009 (% Change)

Overall, Monday-Sunday primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were down compared to one year ago, December 2009. Both share and delivery were down -22%, respectively. Adults 18-49 were also down overall. However, taking into consideration the overall yearly ratings, E! posted its highest-rated and most-watched year in the network's history, up +10% from its year ago delivery. E! continues to be a destination for the target Adult 18-49 demo, ranking as one of the top 20 highest-rated networks among Adults 18-49 for the year. Most of E!'s success year after year has been driven by its record-breaking reality shows and hit topical programming. Signature programming KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS on Sundays at 10pm scored multiple network records this year. ON E! was up +4% in delivery, THE SOUP was up +13% share, and THE SOUP PRESENTS was up +75% from one year ago. In fact, 4Q'10 ties as the highest-rated quarter in the network's history among Women 18-34 and Women 18-49, rising +10% with both measures over its year ago benchmark. (E! press).

Comparing last month's primetime averages for ratings, share and delivery were down slightly from last month. Share fell flat and delivery was down -8%, respectively. There were no new series premieres this month, but repeats of original series episodes were prominent in the primetime schedule again. December, traditionally a month of repeats for series and movies, or holiday specials dominate the primetime line-up across cable. Unfortunately newer series for the E! network like BRIDALPLASTY, MARRIED TO ROCK and KENDRA were down considerably this month. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS however were up +8%. Joan Rivers' FASHION POLICE WEEKLY was up +7% in delivery overall.

Programming that continue to be the staples for the channel include THE SOUP, TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY, and ON E! this month. ON E! was up slightly, THE SOUP was down as was TRUE HOLLYWOOD STORY. As of December 3rd, THE SOUP marked its 300th episode to-date!!

Overall, E! News programming continues to be the destination for celebrity and entertainment news, in addition to the backbone for a lot of the network programming schedule. In fact, E! continues to reign as the destination for topical entertainment news. E! News delivered its highest-rated and most-watched year ever with its new expanded one-hour show, up +17% over the year ago time period.

THE MOVIES WE LOVE franchise were down in all key demos overall this month. And as usual rounding out the month, there were a couple of E!'s classic tabloid-labeled specials, nothing out of the ordinary or unusual because the channel has really shifted its focus and strategy on airing more original series programming. Overall a somewhat lackluster month in terms of ratings, but looking at the overall year, E! has grown and thrived in a very competitive cable environment.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

E! and Virgin Produced, the newly minted production arm of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, have forged a multiyear first-look development deal in which E! will have exclusive rights to all Virgin Produced reality series development. Virgin Produced serves as the film and television development, packaging and production arm of the Virgin Group.

E! has excelled at creating the next celebrity from scratch through cheaper, unscripted reality TV and its formula to create an alternate universe of reality-based celebrities who have become just as famous as the sitcom and drama stars in network prime-time, but with more impact on E!'s brand and bottom line than any sitcom, medical procedural or legal drama could for broadcast.

A lot of E!'s original reality programming starts with a family or an ensemble piece. It's not about one person, but rather a group. As in the case of the KARDASHIANS. KARDASHIANS allow the E! viewers to vicariously live the fantasy of its stars but also points to specific touchstones that are very relatable to viewers.