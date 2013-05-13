E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

It's no secret that the E! universe revolves around the Kardashian franchise. Nevertheless, the network -- recognizing a need for growth -- has declared that they're currently in the process of building other hits to support their flagship Kardashian series.

E! is now striving for "aspirational, fun, classy and more advertiser-friendly" programming. While pop-oriented reality remains E!'s bread and butter, the network is striving to cultivate a scripted group of programs.

Above all else E! is concentrating on simultaneously expanding its viewership and elevating the brand perception of the network.

APRIL 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2013 vs. April 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Following a fair March, the E! Network remained relatively unchanged this past month. Compared to March, both women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 displayed no change. From a yearly standpoint, ratings for women 18 – 49 were also frozen but the 25 – 54 demo saw a 17% jump.

KOURTNEY & KIM TAKE MIAMI closed out its third run to its best ratings of the season. Unfortunately, the finale’s numbers fell behind the past two seasons’ mark. The finale served as the show’s only new episode of the month, causing its overall month-to-month ratings to slide 15% among women 18 – 49.

While the show’s lopsided rerun count dragged the series down, KOURTNEY’s lone episode served as the most watched telecast of the month. Sundays, which featured KOURTNEY, were the most popular night of the week among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54.

MARRIED TO JONAS – which kicked off its second season in April – also featured on Sundays. The show’s initial two episodes of the season were far below the original season’s opening episodes. And while curiosity seems to have boosted the season two opener to fair (if unimpressive) numbers, the subsequent episode was the program’s most poorly received showing to date.

FASHION POLICE, which aired on Fridays, had a fairly standard month despite falling in viewership. The drop is understandable considering March was bolstered by Academy Award fashion coverage. Ultimately, the lack of a major event to cover costed FASHION 20% with women 25 – 54 (viewership for the younger demo was unaffected).

THE SOUP captured the network’s highest ratings among men. It also fared well among young women, earning numbers only slightly lower than FASHION. Despite sturdy ratings, SOUP was down from last month (14% among men 18 – 49 and 11% among women 18 – 49). The drop makes sense: SOUP had its own award-based show to contend with from last month – THE SOUP AWARDS.

New show WHAT WOULD RYAN LOCHTE DO? gave an uninspiring performance. The series premiere may have been the seventh most watched telecast of the month, but it was still unable to match two reruns of KOURTNEY’s season finale. Ratings for LOCHTE’s second episode plummeted dramatically. Viewership among women 18 – 49 (the show’s main audience) dwindled rapidly.

AFTER LATELY closed out its third season and received numbers within its typical range. Ratings among women 18 – 49 were unchanged from last month while women 25 – 54 slipped 20%.

Web-series turned TV show BURNING LOVE closed out its first season in mid April. The show finished on a high note: compared to March LOVE was up 20% and 25% among men 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively. Though the show’s ratings are relatively modest compared to the network’s strongest programming, the show was able to beat out the fellow new shows READY FOR LOVE and PLAYING WITH FIRE.

Though E!’s enjoys dropping hints of a scripted future looming on the horizon, the network’s latest upfront confirms that reality will continue to dominate for the time being. Upcoming reality titles include TOTAL DIVAS (centered around the Divas of the WWE) and THE WANTED LIFE (concerning a British boy band).