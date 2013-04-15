E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

It's no secret that the E! universe revolves around the Kardashian franchise. Nevertheless, the network -- recognizing a need for growth -- has declared that they're currently in the process of building other hits to support their flagship Kardashian series.

E! is now striving for "aspirational, fun, classy and more advertiser-friendly" programming. While pop-oriented reality remains E!'s bread and butter, the network is striving to cultivate a scripted group of programs.

Above all else E! is concentrating on simultaneously expanding its viewership and elevating the brand perception of the network.

MARCH 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / March 2013 vs. March 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

March proved a fair month for the E! network following a subpar February. Compared to the previous month, viewership among women 18 – 49 was up 13% but stayed flat with the 25 – 54 demo. Conversely, compared to March 2012, women 18 – 49 were unchanged while women 25 – 53 fell 13%.

E! garnered high ratings from viewers tuning in for the network’s renowned Oscar coverage. FASHION POLICE’s Academy Awards special was a hit with female viewers, drawing in a considerably stronger audience than a standard airing of the show. Though the program’s first 90-minute episode was the most watched telecast among households, it was not the network’s highest rated show among women 18 – 49.

That coveted distinction belonged to KOURTNEY & KIM TAKE MIAMI. KOURTNEY, which was up 44% among women 18 – 49 (from last month), dominated E!’s schedule. In terms of this sought after demo, KOURTNEY had the six most watched telecasts of the month. Additionally, the show had three reruns make the network’s list of top ten telecasts – a clear indication of how the show stacks up against the rest of the channel.

Sundays, which featured KOURTNEY, far outstripped any other night of the week. Among 18 – 49 women, the night was up 70% compared to last month and 21% compared to last year. February aired new CHASING THE SATURDAYS and KOURTNEY while March 2012 featured new episodes of KHLOE & LAMAR and ICE LOVES COCO.

The struggling SATURDAYS switched up their schedule from Sundays to Mondays. The show also slashed its number telecasts, cutting all reruns. The show’s viewership was technically unchanged from February due to the lack of reruns but ratings for the show’s premiere episodes were down. Though the show (which aired its season finale at the end of March) has not yet been cancelled, its position is tenuous.

THE SOUP fared well in March among both 18 – 49-year-old men (up 17%) and women (up 13%) from last month. The show’s performance (along with KOURTNEY reruns) helped make Wednesdays E’s second most watch night of the week.

New show BURNING LOVE also aired on Wednesdays, albeit to a smaller audience. LOVE, a converted online show, gave one of E’s weaker performances for the month. Viewership for the show also dropped off following the season premiere.

LOVE did perform better than AFTER LATELY and PLAYING WITH FIRE. LATELY returned for its third season and experienced depleted viewership compared to last year among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54.New show FIRE failed to find an audience and lost viewers from its first to second episode.

WHAT WOULD RYAN LOCHTE DO? -- a reality show featuring the Olympic swimmer as he prepares for 2016's games, will premiere on April 21st.