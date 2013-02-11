E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or ICE LOVES COCO. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

In the past, E! has relied upon a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

While this formula remains a fundamental aspect of the network, E! will be expanding their wheelhouse in 2013 to include scripted series aimed at elevating the brand perception of the network.

JANUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2013 vs. January 2012 (% Change)

January was a mixed bag for the E! network. Though the channel made impressive monthly gains with women, E! was down from last year. A major reason for this dichotomy is KOURTNEY & KIM TAKE MIAMI.

MIAMI finally returned with its third season after a hiatus of over two years. The show’s new episodes were a definite upgrade over the last month’s drastically underperforming ICE LOVES COCO.

Despite this month-to-month improvement, MIAMI was not able to match the bar set by KOURTNEY & KIM TAKE NEW YORK last January. MIAMI was also unable to match the premiere ratings from its previous two seasons. The show’s January ratings were also some of its worst ever.

Despite these negative comparisons, MIAMI was still E!’s most watched program of the month. The show comprised the network’s four most watched telecasts. As usual, MIAMI found its largest audience among women 18 – 49. It was also responsible for making Sundays E!’s most popular night of the week.

FASHION POLICE also enjoyed a noticeable ratings surge thanks to the Golden Globes. The FASHION episode that aired the day after the awards ceremony was the network’s fifth most watched telecast of the month. All told, the show was up 29% and 14% among women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54 respectively.

CHASING THE SATURDAYS premiered in January to a fair reception. On paper, SATURDAY has all the ingredients for an E! hit: family drama and larger than life personas with aspirations of mega-stardom.

Unfortunately, after an underwhelming premiere, the show’s ratings slipped further. On the bright side, the shows ratings have leveled out for the time being.

Elsewhere on the schedule, KOURTNEY & KHLOE TAKE MIAMI contributed to the peakish state of the Kardashian empire. The show performed similarly to new show SATURDAYS.

ICE LOVES COCO closed out its very disappointing third season at the beginning of the month. The finale was able to garner the most viewers for the show since the season’s second episode. However, it still fared much worse than either of the finales that preceded it. It appears that viewers have decided ICE doesn’t have a long shelf life.

While ICE may not be long for this world, it was not alone in the ratings doldrums. It was also joined by LOVE YOU, MEAN IT hosted by Whitney Cummings. Following a subpar December, LOVE YOU was unable to turn things around in January.