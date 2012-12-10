E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or ICE LOVES COCO. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

In the past, E! has relied upon a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

While this formula remains a fundamental aspect of the network, E! will be expanding their wheelhouse in 2013 to include scripted series aimed at elevating the brand perception of the network.

November 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / November 2012 vs. November 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

November was something of a weak month for E!: ratings were flat from October but down from the year before. The largest amount of viewers for the month came from an unlikely source. FASHION POLICE, which celebrated its 100th episode in November, had the rare distinction of being E!’s most viewed show.

This did not come as the result of any sizable increase in viewers, however. In fact, FASHION’s ratings were down compared to last month for both women 18 – 49 and 25 – 54. FASHION was able to rise to the top simply because there was simply no big ratings draw.

ICE LOVES COCO, a proven ratings draw in the past, failed to measure up to its past averages. The program’s third season debuted in late October to ratings that were poor (even for a regular episode of the show) but not a series low.

Over the course of November, viewership for the show has plummeted. Even worse, each consecutive week experienced weaker rating than the last.

In the past, COCO has benefited from having KEEPING UP WITH KARDASIANS as a strong lead-in show. This season, COCO only had that luxury for the season premiere. Since then, the program has had trouble staying above water. Movie HE’S JUST NOT THAT INTO YOU fared better than any COCO episode – a grim sign for a show that was expected to be November’s most popular program.

Spread out over the course of 15 days, E! aired three documentary specials centering around rapper Nicki Minaj entitled NICKI MINAJ: MY TRUTH, culminating in the premiere of the artist’s latest music video. The first, and best rated, of the three documentaries was the sixth most watched telecast of the month.

It’s been a year since THE SOUP made the switch from Friday to Wednesday nights. While the shift has not been kind to the show’s ratings (SOUP was down 54% among men 18 – 49 and 53% among women 18 – 49) the program enjoyed higher ratings than it typically experienced in 2012. SOUP was another program that was able to climb up the list of top programs thanks to underperforming shows.

A-LIST LISTINGS is one show not performing as well as hoped. Despite airing new episodes through the month, the reality show only managed to beat out E! NEWS SPECIALS and reruns of MARRIED TO JONAS.