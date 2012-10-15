E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or ICE LOVES COCO. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

E! experienced no monthly change among women this September, but slipped in the ratings compared to last year.

KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASIANS can be seen as something of a microcosm for the network – not quite where it was a year ago but steady with the month before. KARDASHIANS three premiere episodes were the network’s top watched shows for the month. Despite the show’s diminished popularity, KARDASHIAN proves week in and week out that it can handily beat out anything else on E! Ultimately, the show once again solidified Sundays as the network’s strongest night of the week. MARRIED TO JONAS also featured on Sundays, sandwiched between episodes of KARDASHIANS. The new show made waves when it premiered last month, drawing speculation that E!’s latest hit may have arrived. Coming into September, JONAS had a lot to prove – namely whether it could retain last month’s new viewers.

The show was down 55% and 56% with women aged 18 – 49 and 25 -54 respectively. This apparent implosion is egregiously misleading though. JONAS aired a total of 4 telecasts in August (two of which were new episodes) but aired 11 times that many episodes in September. Any show that ramps up its reruns to that degree is bound to take a massive hit in the overall ratings.

In truth, JONAS had its highest rated episode thus far this September, while its other two episodes were on par with last month’s ratings. While the show is clicking best with women in the 18 – 49 demo, it has managed to find an audience with the 25 – 54 crowd as well.

Elsewhere on the schedule, FASHION POLICE was given a ratings boost thanks to the beginning of award season. POLICE was the highest watched program for E! overall, attracting its usual audience of women 18 – 49. The most watched episode of the show was the Emmy special.

THE SOUP was down 55% from last year (when it aired on Fridays). Though the shift to Wednesdays has not been kind to the show’s ratings, THE SOUP has at least been consistent since taking over its new timeslot. The show posted no change in ratings compared to last month and was the network’s most viewed program among men.

OPENING ACT finally made some headway after a difficult debut season. The show closed out its season and was up by 25% from last month. The sudden bump in the ratings is partially due to an appearance by tabloid magnet Lady Gaga.