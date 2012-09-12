E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or ICE LOVES COCO. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

AUGUST 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / August 2012 vs. August 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Following an exemplary July, E! was taken down a peg in both the monthly and yearly ratings this August. Even the illustrious KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS emerged from the month a little worse for the wear.

KARDASHIANS was down a full 36% among women 18 – 49. While this is certainly a drastic fall, the figure isn’t quite as dire as it appears. Compared to July, KARDASHIAN aired fewer premiere episodes while increasing the number of total telecasts – a sure means of hurting the ratings. In fact, August saw the best single episode rating for the show all season. So, while KARDASHIANS performed worse overall, the month was hardly a complete disappointment. The three premiere episodes of KARDASHIAN were ultimately the network’s highest viewed telecasts by a wide margin.

The most anticipated moment of the month was the unveiling of highly publicized reality show MARRIED TO JONAS. The new show was extended a generous timeslot (Sundays at 10PM) and lead-in (KARDASHIANS) – neither of which were squandered.

JONAS debuted to very impressive numbers among women aged 18 – 49, capturing the best ratings for a series premiere on E! all year. On top of that, the second episode built upon the premiere ratings, making huge strides with the 18 – 49 demo. As KARDASHAIN slowly begins to wane, it appears the network has found another bona fide hit on their hands.

The ever-popular FASHION POLICE WEEKLY was the only program to experience increased month-to-month ratings. FASHION jumped up 29% from the month before despite the lack of any major fashion-centric events. Part of the show’s ratings bump can be attributed to the guest appearance of Olympic star Ryan Lochte.

THE SOUP was the only show beside JONAS, KARDASHIAN, and FASHION to crack E!’s top 20 telecasts of the month. Despite this small victory, THE SOUP was down roughly 50% in every main demographic compared to last year. The show is apparently still reeling from its shift to Wednesday nights.

The underwhelming OPENING ACT failed to turn the corner this August, continuing to slide in the ratings. The program, which had a poor showing to begin with, fell a further 33% among women 18 -49 this month.