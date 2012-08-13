E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or ICE LOVES COCO. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

JULY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / July 2012 vs. July 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

E! enjoyed a bright July, with increases in both the monthly and yearly ratings. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS was far and away the big winner of the month – the ratings juggernaut trounced everything else on the network.

The women 18-49 demo warmly embraced the popular show, securing its position at the top of the ratings heap. Sundays, which featured KARDASHIANS, was head and shoulders above every other night.

The most telling indicator in terms of KARDASHIANS’ success this July was the fact that 15 of the top 20 telecasts for the month belonged to KARDASHIANS. What is more, six of those telecasts beat out all airings of every other show on E!

While it is unlikely that KARDASHIANS will ever recapture the glory it enjoyed at its peak, the show did make improvements over last month’s (comparatively) tepid ratings.

Sunday nights also featured MRS. EASTWOOD & COMPANY. The program, which premiered in late May, has made firm ratings strides. The show was up 24% among women 18-49 compared to its June ratings as it continues to build upon its audience. EASTWOOD was the only other program to make much of a dent in the network’s top 20 program listing – all four of the show’s premiere episodes found a spot on the list.

THE SOUP was the third and final program to break into the network’s list of top rated telecasts. While THE SOUP has not fully recovered since its shift from Friday to Wednesday nights (the show is down 33% among women 25-54 from last year) the show had a decent July. THE SOUP’s month-to-month ratings were up by a small margin.

FASHION POLICE was technically the second highest rated program of the month, but benefited from only airing a total of six episodes. Still, POLICE maintained a very respectable audience among young women.

New show OPENING ACT, a competitive reality show, had an unimpressive start. The show was more or less a flop with its target audience (women 18-49) and failed to receive more viewers than reruns of SEX AND THE CITY.