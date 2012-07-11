E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or ICE LOVES COCO. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

JUNE 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / June 2012 vs. June 2011 (% Change)

E! made many impressive month-to-month gains but was down overall from last year. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS once again reigned supreme from its roost at the top of the ratings heap. KARDASIANS’ four premiere episodes (counting the 5/28 episode) easily took the network’s top four telecast spots. As expected, the show found its largest audience among women aged 18-49.

A strict comparison of the KARDASHIAN premieres in May vs. the premieres in June reveal that the program marginally improved. However, because E! significantly ramped up KARDASHIANS reruns (from five to 22) the show had weaker average numbers.

While the increase in episode count hurt the show’s numbers, the extra KARDASHAIN reruns were a blessing for Monday nights. Primetime Mondays enjoyed the largest monthly boost – 86% among women aged 18-49. While KARDASHIAN did enjoy some success within the context of the month, the show’s numbers remain decidedly down from a year before.

The second strongest performer for E! was MRS. EASTWOOD & COMPANY. EASTWOOD carried the lion’s share of the schedule with a total of 29 telecasts throughout the month. Due to the enormous share borne by EASTWOOD, the show’s average ratings were seriously decreased, causing the show to end up in eighth place for the network. This misleading placement does not reflect that – following KARDSASHIANS – EASTWOOD had the top four telecasts for the month. Since its premiere in May, EASTWOOD has remained popular with women aged 18-49. Thanks to the tandem of KARDASHIAN and EASTWOOD, Sunday nights on E! far outstripped any other night of the week.

Fridays were E’s third largest night of the week and featured FASHION POLICE WEEKLY. The show was up slightly from last year and a full 29% from last month. Some of this increase can be attributed to the FASHION’s coverage of the MISS USA ceremony. Meanwhile, THE SOUP has not been as lucky in its transition from Wednesdays. Though the clip show did perform better than last month, it’s fallen 23% among women since last year.

MISS USA fared decently as a re-airing of an original NBC BROADCAST.