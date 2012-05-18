E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or HOLLY'S WORLD. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

APRIL 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / April 2012 vs. April 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Despite a strong performance from the popular KARDASHIAN spinoff KHLOE & LAMAR, E! could not curtail its recent ratings downturn. Both the monthly and yearly ratings faltered, leaving the network with only a few encouraging bright spots.

Acknowledging the rabid Kardashian fanbase, E! doubled down and scheduled a full 50 episodes of KHLOE in April. The network’s confidence was rewarded with strong viewership (especially among women aged 18-49): the show was E!’s second most watched show overall and the network’s top five telecasts were comprised of KHLOE premieres. Interestingly, the show was given a notable boost in ratings when Same Day DVR views were taken into account: KHLOE shot up a full 15% among women aged 18-49. It’s possible that young women put KHLOE on hold to catch Lifetime’s breakout hit THE CLIENT LIST – which also aired at 10pm. KHLOE show was largely responsible for lifting primetime Sundays above the rest of the week.

ICE LOVES COCO also helped push Sundays above the rest of the week. While KHLOE owned the top five spots for the month, ICE claimed the following five – serving as a solid #2 show for the network. The show – now in its second season – has generated sturdy ratings, albeit lower than last month. ICE earned its largest audience among women aged 18-49, in keeping with E’s typical demographic. Despite the formidable ratings for KHLOE and COCO (which collectively aired 89 episodes in April), Sundays were still down 26% from last year. Last year’s primetime Sunday schedule was a combination of KOURTNEY & KIM TAKE NEW YORK, KHLOE & LAMAR, and DANCE SCENE.

Another show that certainly benefited from the Same Day ratings boost was FASHION POLICE WEEKLY – the program received a 17% bump in viewing households. Without a slew of reruns to drag down its ratings average, POLICE nabbed the top spot as E!’s most watched program of the month. The show – which expanded to a full hour in March – seems to be flourishing in its latest incarnation. Although we have entered the Ordinary Time of the fashion calendar, the show still maintains a dedicated audience week after week.

THE SOUP was down marginally from last month, posting fair numbers overall. As is often the case, THE SOUP was the most watched show on E! among men. The remainder of the schedule (which was comprised of the likes of E! INVESTIGATES, ON E!, and SEX & THE CITY) found a modest audience.

FASHION STAR – which originally aired on sister network NBC – was a dud for E!.