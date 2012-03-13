E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or HOLLY'S WORLD. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

FEBRUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / February 2012 vs. February 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

E! was down in the ratings from both a monthly and yearly standpoint. Despite the overall disappointing ratings, KHLOE & LAMAR was one bright spot for the network. The popular KARDASHIAN spinoff returned for its second season on February 19th. The premiere of the new season received the show’s highest rating to date. KHLOE was especially (and unsurprisingly) popular among young women aged 18-49.

While the show experienced a ratings dip following the premiere, the numbers remained quite strong. Ultimately, KHLOE earned roughly half the spots on the network’s top 20 list.

ICE LOVES COCO also returned on the 19th. While the show did not fare quite as well as KHLOE, ICE received solid numbers that were roughly on par with last year’s successful season. The tandem of ICE and KHLOE would prove the most successful primetime block – pushing Sunday nights above the rest of the week.

Thanks to the return of the award show cycle, FASHION POLICE also managed fair ratings in a generally slow month. POLICE aired specials for both the SAG awards and the Grammys. The SAG special was the more popular of the two – perhaps because of the profusion of competing Grammy programming.

KEEPING UP THE KARDASHIANS, which aired two episodes over the course of the month, failed to amass much of an audience. Considering both episodes were reruns, the weak ratings were to be expected.

THE SOUP has not recovered since switching weeknights. The show, now airing on Wednesdays, was down this month. THE SOUP once again attracted an great amount of male viewers for E! but still fell prone to ratings slippage.

AFTER LATLEY ranked near the bottom of the network’s programming. The show – which normally receives sub-par ratings even for new episodes – had an especially poor month with only reruns at its disposal.

Documentary TOO YOUNG TO KILL: 15 SHOCKING CRIMES bottomed out the list.