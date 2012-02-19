E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or HOLLY'S WORLD. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

JANUARY 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / January 2012 vs. Januart 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

This January, E! was all about Kardashian spinoff KHLOE & KIM TAKE NEW YORK. The show earned better than average numbers throughout the month and concluded with a monster of a finale.

The finale garnered the show’s highest telecast numbers to date and, even more impressively, gave E! its third best telecast ever. The season finale’s popularity is largely due to interest in watching the deterioration of Kardashian’s famed 72-day marriage. The initial telecast of the finale received truly stunning numbers among women aged 18-49. While nothing came close to matching the final episode, NEW YORK had a very impressive month overall. Sixteen of the top twenty telecasts belonged to the show. All told, the show aired 54 telecasts – easily the lion’s share of the schedule.

Thanks to the Golden Globes, FASHION POLICE performed very strongly in January. The special Golden Globes iteration of the show did slightly better than the regular WEEKLY segment. Both versions of the show did well among women aged 18-49 and 25-54.

THE SOUP, which aired premiere episodes on Wednesday, held its own but attracted slightly less men than it generally manages. Thus far, THE SOUP has not benefited from its move away from Friday nights -- the show is noticeably down since making the switch.

E! INVESTIGATES and ON E! both ended up in the middle of the ratings, barely beating out reruns of SEX AND THE CITY.

SCOUTED! – a reality show about the world of modeling – suffered a disappointing month as it failed to find a significant audience. The new show has fallen in the ratings following its premiere. Despite its underwhelming performance, SCOUTED! still beat out reruns of Kendra as well as new episodes of AFTER LATELY. AFTER LATELY has consistently found itself at the very bottom of the network’s ratings.