E! Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Even with the cluttered programming on cable on Sunday nights, E! is not afraid to air one of their best originals like KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS or HOLLY'S WORLD. Most of their schedule varies night by night, week to week. It is rather looked upon as if you are watching the brand, and not appointment viewing.

This cable network has developed a successful, highly profitable take on the old broadcast network formula -- find and create accessible stars and watch the viewers pour in, but for fractions of the cost of a single episode of a network drama.

December 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison / December 2011 vs. December 2010 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

E! enjoyed substantial gains in both monthly and yearly change for the month of December. Much of the network’s success can be attributed to the Kardashians: both KOURTNEY & KIM TAKE NEW YORK and KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASIANS scored high women aged 18-49.

While KEEPING UP may be the original that set the franchise in motion, NEW YORK has since outpaced its predecessor. NEW YORK had the top three telecasts of the month with extraordinary ratings among young women. The series set a ratings record with its second season premiere only to surpass this high water mark two weeks later.

The inflow of viewers can partially be accredited to the tabloid drama of Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian’s short-lived marriage. The second season gives an inside view of the deterioration of the couple’s relationship – a topic of much speculation.

KEEPING UP featured only one new episode in December – its first of the season since early October. The show suffered its worst ratings of the season – a jarring falloff from the highly rated Kim Kardashian wedding special. Despite the stark dip in ratings, the single episode (and two subsequent reruns) was strong enough to earn the top program of the month. NEW YORK’S ratings were muddled by the shows numerous re-airings.

FASHION POLICE – while far below the Kardashian’s level of success – experienced a very solid December. FASHION did well among women in both the 18-49 and 25-54 demos and served as a strong lead-in for THE SOUP. THE SOUP had the highest male ratings of any E! show and its female viewership was only a hair below FASHION’S.

With no new episodes, KENDRA was in the middle of the pack, garnering so-so ratings.

Brand new show SCOUTED – about the modeling industry – displayed cause for optimism. The show’s premiere charted well and then continued to gain in the ratings with each subsequent week.

AFTER LATELY – now in its second season – one again struggled to find an audience, falling in the ratings with each passing episode.