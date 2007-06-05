DIY Press Releases 2009

FEBRUARY 9, 2009

DATED KITCHENS ARE TRANSFORMED INTO MODERN SPACES IN ALL NEW SERIES "KITCHEN IMPOSSIBLE" PREMIERING MONDAY, MARCH 4 AT 9 P.M. ET ON DIY NETWORK

Expert Host Marc Bartolomeo Teaches Homeowners the Latest Tricks

To Find Solutions to Their Kitchen Disasters

NEW YORK - February 9, 2009 - Home is where the heart is, but the kitchen is often where you can find the family. When it comes to the most important room in the house, even the simplest renovations can cause upheaval and frustration. DIY Network wants all homeowners to know that doesn't have to be the case. Kitchen Impossible, premiering Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET on DIY Network, takes viewers behind the scenes of renovation projects ranging from installing tile to removing a wall to increasing the overall space. Host Marc Bartolomeo, a longtime carpenter and electrician, helps homeowners get the job done right while demonstrating to viewers all the tips and tools needed for building the kitchen of their dreams. In today's economy, being able to do the job on your own and doing it right is more important than ever.

Every kitchen poses a new opportunity for Marc to create a space that works for the homeowners and families featured. From updating a '70s style kitchen into a modern and stylish space to opening up a small kitchen by removing a load bearing wall and building a new, space-saving countertop to teaching the homeowners the basics of electrical and plumbing as well as how to deal with the problems that pop up along the way .

"Big Trouble And No Room for China" (Episode 101)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET

Tired of living in a cramped and outdated kitchen, homeowners Vernon & Nicole Davis make some minor changes that cause major problems. After their unsuccessful attempts at renovating the space, Marc comes to the rescue to show them how to take their tiny space from impossible to incredible. Vernon and Nicole learn how to install a backsplash, build a countertop, and completely open up the entire space by removing a load bearing wall.

"Single Girl, Double Duty" (Episode 102)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 11 at 9 p.m. ET

Lea Bogdan is a successful, independent young woman who is determined to renovate her shell of a kitchen into a stunning space. Marc and his trustworthy team are on hand to teach Lea the basics of electrical, plumbing and framing projects and how to handle the unexpected problems that pop up along the way. In addition, Marc helps her understand why a good foundation is essential to every home improvement undertaking.

"From Shaggy to Chic" (Episode 103)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET

Mike and Jess Trout want to turn their '70s style kitchen into a modern space for their family to enjoy so they turn to DIY Network for help. Marc shows the new homeowners how to remove an exterior wall, install support beams and how to exchange their dated shag carpeting for elegant tile.

"More Than a Quick Fix" Episode 104

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 25 at 9 p.m. ET

After relocating into a historic home, Chris & Risako Robbins receives some much needed help with finishing their kitchen. Marc and the team have their hands full, beginning with a layout that needs to be updated for modern appliances. Chris and Risako get a crash course on the basics including painting, mixing grout, and the essentials in tackling a kitchen remodel.

"Impossible Island" (Episode 105)

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET

New parents Mike & Theresa bought a dream home with a nightmare of a kitchen. With demanding jobs and a newborn, they need Marc's help to build a practical kitchen for the safety of their children. Starting with the removal of a massive island to create more space, they also learn how to install soapstone countertops and a tile floor, and some tips on how to hide a radiator that is an eyesore.

Eight more new episodes of DIY Network's Kitchen Impossible premiere in spring 2009. For more information on Kitchen Impossible and host Marc Bartolomeo, please visit DIY Network's Webby Award-winning companion Web site at www.DIYnetwork.com. DIY Network is available nationwide on DIRECTV, Ch. 230 and DISH Network, Ch. 111. Check local listings for additional cable channel designations or visitwww.diynetwork.com/tv.

About DIY Network

From the makers of HGTV and Food Network, DIY Network is the go-to destination for rip-up, knock-out home improvement television. DIY Network's programs and experts answer the most sought-after questions and offer creative projects for do-it-yourself enthusiasts. One of the fastest growing digital networks and approaching 50 million homes, DIY Network's programming covers a broad range of categories, including home improvement andlandscaping. The network's award-winning Web site, www.DIYnetwork.com, is a leader in the Nielsen/NetRatings' Home and Garden category. The site features broadband video channels including home improvement,crafts, automotive, gardening, and woodworking along with step-by-step instructions totaling more than 20,000 projects online.

# # #

FEBRUARY 2, 2009

DO-IT-YOURSELF HOME IMPROVEMENT AND HOME MAINTENANCE A MUST-DO IN FACE OF ECONOMIC DOWNTURN

50 Top Do-It-Yourself Projects to Increase Your Home's Value

NEW YORK - Monday, February 02, 2009 - As the economy flounders, homeowners are rethinking running to the professionals and are strapping on their tool belts to take on do-it-yourself home improvement and home maintenance projects. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, the DIY culture is thriving, while the Joint Center for Housing Studies predicts a rise in home remodeling as homeowners stay in their houses longer and choose to tackle home maintenance on their own. Beginning President's Day, Monday, Feb. 16, DIY Network is launching the do-it-yourselfer's go-to guide to home improvement on a budget, SMART MONEY MAKEOVER WEEK. It's the final destination for up-to-date information on all things home improvement, from value-boosting home renovation projects to step-by-step directions on routine maintenance projects, so homeowners can do the work themselves instead of paying the pros to do it.

"DIY Network has always been a top resource for do-it-yourselfers, but our 24/7 'how to' philosophy is more relevant than ever. Our goal with this special programming event is to help viewers take control and make the right decisions about which project makes the most sense for their budget, how to choose the right materials and uncover which parts of the job they can tackle themselves," Kathleen Finch, general manager of DIY Network, said. "At such a crucial time, viewers need experts and content they can depend on and DIY Network is a crucial resource for consumers who are willing to invest their time wisely and put their skills to the test."

DIY Network host and licensed contractor Amy Matthews (Sweat Equity, Bathroom Renovations) will guide viewers through five days of non-stop budget-conscious projects with new episodes of Yard Crashers andBATHtastic! and encore presentations of DIY Network's most popular programs Desperate Landscapes and Sweat Equity. SMART MONEY MAKEOVER WEEK kicks off Monday, Feb. 16 with an all-day marathon from 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. ET and continues Tuesday, Feb. 17 - Friday, Feb. 20 from 8 - 11 p.m. ET. The special programming event also includes financially-focused interstitials providing more valuable tools for homeowners looking to improve and maintain their homes.

DIY Network's SMART MONEY MAKEOVER WEEK is delivering do-it-yourselfers 50 of the smartest home improvement projects. No area of the home is off limits as DIY Network pros break down everything from boosting home value to smart investing to choosing the right project and materials. DIY Network promises viewers realistic projects and realistic budgets for improving their No. 1 investments- their homes.

DIY Network encourages viewers of all skill levels to pick up a hammer and take charge in their homes. Whether its easy home maintenance projects, bathroom renovations or backyard overhauls, DIY Network is about inspiring viewers to dig in, get their hands dirty and do it themselves.

According to Remodeling Magazine, homeowners typically spend thousands on remodeling and improving their homes. DIY Network shows how to drastically cut costs without cutting corners.

Average remodeling cost per Remodeling Magazine for rooms (living or other): $48,398

An attic bedroom remodeled on an episode of DIY Network's Sweat Equity: $28,443

Average remodeling cost per Remodeling Magazine for a basement: $61,011

A basement family room remodeled on an episode of DIY Network's Sweat Equity: $7,000

Average remodeling cost per Remodeling Magazine for a minor kitchen remodel: $21,246

A minor kitchen remodel renovated on an episode of DIY Network's Sweat Equity: $9,560

Average remodeling cost per Remodeling Magazine for a bathroom: $15,899

A bathroom renovated on an episode of DIY Network's BATHtastic!: $7,900

Viewers can tune in for more project ideas for improving the value of their homes during DIY Network's SMART MONEY MAKEOVER WEEK.

BACKYARDS at 8 p.m. ET: Yard Crashers (NEW Episodes)

FRONT YARDS at 8:30 p.m. ET: Desperate Landscapes (Encore Episodes)

ROOMS at 9 p.m. ET: Sweat Equity (Encore Episodes)

BASEMENTS at 9:30 p.m. ET: Sweat Equity (Encore Episodes)

KITCHENS at 10 p.m. ET: Sweat Equity (Encore Episodes)

BATHROOMS at 10:30 p.m. ET: BATHtastic! (NEW Episodes)

For more tips on money-saving home improvement projects and information on the shows featured on DIY Network's SMART MONEY MAKEOVERS WEEK- Yard Crashers, Desperate Landscapes, Sweat Equity andBATHtastic!, visit the network's Webby award-winning companion Web site at www.DIYnetwork.com. DIY Network is available nationwide on DIRECTV, Ch. 230 and DISH Network, Ch. 111. Check local listings for additional cable channel designations or visit www.DIYnetwork.com/tv.

ABOUT DIY NETWORK

From the makers of HGTV and Food Network, DIY Network is the go-to destination for rip-up, knock-out home improvement television. DIY's programs and experts answer the most sought-after questions and offer creative projects for do-it-yourself enthusiasts. One of the fastest growing digital networks and approaching 50 million homes, DIY's programming covers a broad range of categories including home improvement and crafts. DIY's award-winning Web site, www.DIYnetwork.com, is a leader in the Nielsen/NetRatings' Home and Garden category. The site features broadband video channels including home improvement, crafts, automotive, gardening, andwoodworking along with step-by-step instructions totaling more than 20,000 projects online.

# # #

JANUARY 26, 2009

DIY NETWORK SUPPORTS THE U.S. MILITARY BY BUILDING A TROOP CAVE

AND SPONSORING A WORLDWIDE COMMUNITY EVENT

NEW YORK - Monday, Jan. 26, 2009 - A soldier's life is never easy, especially when you're stationed in Kuwait, thousands of miles away from family and friends. DIY Network and the USO were able to make a difference in the lives of U.S. servicemen and women by building a very special "Troop Cave" at the USO Center in Camp Virginia, a military outpost near the Iraqi border. As part of the network's commitment to support the troops, DIY Network is also partnering with the Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation's annual online Texas Hold 'Em Competition for soldiers stationed throughout world; offering them an opportunity for a much-deserved recreational activity and a chance to win the bragging rights as the military's best Texas Hold 'Em player. The tournament winner will also receive a Bose Entertainment system complete with a 52" LCD TV!

The grand prize will be awarded in mid-April and also includes a LG Blu-Ray disc player, Bose Quiet Comfort 2 Noise Canceling headphones, and a Logitech Harmony Universal Remote. In addition, DIY Network provided troops stationed at the 47 participating installations in Europe, Korea and the U.S., a sneak peek viewing of Man Caves: USO Troop Edition, an hour-long primetime special that documented DIY Network's Man Caves crew and over 100 volunteers from various military units, as they renovated the 2,000 sq. ft. USO Center at Camp Virginia.

In Man Caves: USO Troop Edition, DIY Network converts the two-year old center into an upscale area for soldiers to relax, unwind, and stay in touch with friends and loved ones. This refurbished "Troop Cave" (64 ft. long, 32 ft. wide, 23 ft. high) offers many of the luxuries offered back home including a state-of-the-art movie theatre, a game area, lounge and snack area, music room and more. Hosted by NFL great Tony "Goose" Siragusa and licensed contractor Jason Cameron, the special documents the more than 7,000-mile trip to Kuwait to complete DIY's mission of building a place for the soldiers to relax and beat the heat. DIY Network's Man Caves: USO Troop Edition premiered on Sunday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET and at 9:30 p.m. ET, and includes encore presentations on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. ET; Thursday, Jan. 29 at 8 a.m. ET; andSaturday, Jan. 31 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

All new episodes of season two of Man Caves air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET during DIY Network's Nailed at 9 primetime programming block. For more information on Man Caves: USO Troop Edition, licensed contractor Jason Cameron, and NFL great Tony Siragusa, please visit DIY Network's Webby Award winning companion Web site at www.diynetwork.com. DIY Network is available nationwide on DIRECTV, Ch. 230 and DISH Network, Ch. 111. Check local listings for additional cable channel designations or visit www.diynetwork.com/tv.

About DIY Network

From the makers of HGTV and Food Network, DIY Network is the go-to destination for rip-up, knock-out home improvement television. DIY's programs and experts answer the most sought-after questions and offer creative projects for do-it-yourself enthusiasts. One of the fastest growing digital networks and approaching 50 million homes, DIY's programming covers a broad range of categories including home improvement and crafts. DIY's award-winning Web site, www.DIYnetwork.com, is a leader in the Nielsen/NetRatings' Home and Garden category. The site features broadband video channels including home improvement, crafts, automotive, gardening, andwoodworking along with step-by-step instructions totaling more than 20,000 projects online.

# # #

JANUARY 12, 2009

COUNTRY LIVING MAGAZINE'S 2009 HOUSE OF THE YEAR SPECIAL DEBUTS ON DIY NETWORK THURSDAY, JANUARY 15 AT 9 PM ET

First-Ever One-Hour Special Captures Project from Start to Finish

NEW YORK, NY (January 12, 2009) - Country Living, the nation's leading shelter magazine and DIY Network, the go-to destination for home improvement television, today announced the first-ever, Country Living House of the Year special premiering on DIY Network on Thursday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. The one-hour program is an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the huge undertaking for the publications' annual editorial House of the Year event. Viewers get to see everything that goes into the process from the planning and development stages to the actual build and final room-by-room tour.

Country Living magazine's House of the Year has been an annual editorial undertaking for the magazine since 1981. This year's house finds its place nestled atop the picturesque peaks of West Virginia's Snowshoe Mountain in the ski-in, ski-out community of Sawmill Village, the resort's exclusive gated residential community. The arts and crafts-inspired retreat promises to make a dramatic addition to the mountain top. Plus, for the first time ever, Country Living chose one lucky reader to design and decorate a room in the house.

DIY Network's cameras follow the various players involved from Country Living's editors, an architect, and a builder in West Virginia as they plan, build and decorate a home. Viewers get an inside look at how, in record time, the builders handle the challenges of constructing a home in extreme weather conditions in a remote mountain location, hours away from supplies, and still meet the magazine's deadline. Amy Matthews, a licensed contractor and host of the DIY Network program Sweat Equity, gives a tour of the completed 3,022-square-foot home, spotlighting some of the easy, high-impact design and renovation projects.

The completed House of the Year is featured in the pages of the magazine's February 2009 issue, on newsstands January 13th. Encore presentations of Country Living House of the Year air on the DIY Network on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. ET and Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.

About Country Living

Country Living (www.countryliving.com) is the No. 1 selling shelter magazine at newsstand. It focuses on a variety of topics including decorating, antiques, cooking, travel, remodeling and gardens. In addition to its U.S. flagship, Country Living publishes a United Kingdom edition. Country Living is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst Corporation (www.hearst.com) and one of the world's largest publishers of monthly magazines, with nearly 200 editions around the world, including 16 U.S. titles and 19 magazines in the United Kingdom, published through its wholly owned subsidiary, The National Magazine Company Limited. Hearst reaches more adults than any other publisher of monthly magazines (70.6 million total adults, according to MRI, Fall 2008).

About DIY Network

From the makers of HGTV and Food Network, DIY Network is the go-to destination for rip-up, knock-out home improvement television. DIY's programs and experts answer the most sought-after questions and offer creative projects for do-it-yourself enthusiasts. One of the fastest growing digital networks and approaching 50 million homes, DIY's programming covers a broad range of categories including home improvement and crafts. DIY's award-winning Web site, www.diynetwork.com, is a leader in the Nielsen/NetRatings' Home and Garden category. The site features broadband video channels including home improvement, crafts, automotive, gardening, and woodworking along with step-by-step instructions totaling more than 20,000 projects online.

# # #

JANUARY 12, 2009

DIY NETWORK RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR WITH SPECIAL EDITIONS OF POPULAR PRIMETIME SERIES, MAN CAVES, FEATURING SNOOP DOGG, EXTRA'S AJ CALLOWAY AND A TRIP TO KUWAIT



All-New Episodes Hosted by NFL Great Tony "Goose" Siragusa

And Licensed Contractor Jason Cameron premiere January 13 at 9 p.m. ET

NEW YORK - January 12, 2009 - This winter, DIY Network reminds viewers how important it is to have a space of your own to hibernate in on the popular primetime series, Man Caves, every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. Each half-hour episode follows hosts, NFL great Tony "Goose" Siragusa and home improvement expert Jason Cameron (Desperate Landscapes), as they transform ordinary spaces into a guy's paradise! This time around, DIY takes viewers across the United States, and even abroad, for three original Man Caves specials featuring infamous rapper, Snoop Dogg, USO Troops in Kuwait and EXTRA's AJ Calloway.

On Tuesday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET, Man Caves features one of America's most popular rappers, Snoop Dogg, as Tony Siragusa and Jason Cameron build a decked out "lounge shed" fit for hip-hop royalty. While it's up to Siragusa and Cameron to come up with the fine details, including two 50" flat screen TVs, a sofa made out of a car bumper and a direct phone line to Denny's, Snoop makes one thing clear...no windows! He wants "one way in and one way out." During the build featured on the half-hour episode, Siragusa teaches Snoop how to use the miter saw; Cameron tries to get Snoop's assistant Kevin to use the hammers properly; and Siragusa fires up Snoop's football team. Oh yeah, and Cameron shows off his rapping skills.

On Sunday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, DIY Network and Man Caves head to the Kuwaiti desert to undertake its biggest project yet...to bring a slice of home to the brave men and women of our armed forces with their very own Troop Cave! More than 100 volunteers from the 237th Brigade of the Ohio National Guard, the Seabees (the Navy's elite construction brigade) and other military units, join Tony Siragusa, Jason Cameron, Chris Grundy (Cool Tools) and the DIY crew in renovating the 2,000 sq. ft. USO Center at Camp Virginia.

In the one-hour special, Man Caves: USO Troop Edition, DIY converts the two-year old center into an upscale area for soldiers to relax, unwind, and stay in touch with friends and loved ones. This refurbished "Troop Cave" (64 ft. long, 32 ft. wide, 23 ft. high) offers many of the luxuries offered back home including: a new state-of-the-art movie theater, video gaming station, and create a permanent home for the USO's United Through Reading Program. Siragusa also gets a first-hand look at what life is like for the troops in the Middle East, as he tries out everything from combat simulators, full desert combat gear and the all important military cuisine - a Meal, Ready-to-Eat (MRE).

The build of the "Troop Cave" at the USO Center in Camp Virginia, Kuwait, required DIY to send over 20 shipping containers that weighed two tons each in advance of the construction and production of Man Caves: USO Troop Edition. Each container was filled with donated lumber, tools and furniture. An encore of this one-hour special also airs on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

To round out this list of specials, Siragusa and Cameron hook up with a fellow television star EXTRA correspondent AJ Calloway with a man cave of his own on Tuesday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. A veteran to the red carpet, Calloway is not one to get star-struck. However, Siragusa and Cameron have a plan for his bare basement that is sure to leave him seeing stars - a VIP Lounge Man Cave! Having big time connections has left Calloway with little time for his home, so he turns to the guys to put his home improvement skills to the test. While Cameron creates a customized DJ booth and bar complete with granite tops, Goose takes Calloway for a leisurely ride on his airplane. And what man cave is complete without a 1400-gallon salt water fish tank, floating shelves made of zebra wood and a built in fireplace?

To serve as the perfect compliment to these upcoming specials are brand-new episodes from Season 2, airing Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET during DIY's Nailed at 9 primetime programming block. Episode descriptions and airdates for the upcoming brand-new episodes of DIY's Man Caves are listed below:

EPISODE 209 "Pool Hall" - Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 9 p.m. ET

Eon Parks is a teacher who needs to be schooled in the fine art of man caving. He moved to the suburbs with his wife, but there is no place in the house for his friends to hang out when they visit. To keep this school teacher from failing socially, Tony Siragusa and Jason Cameron help him rack up a Pool Hall Man Cave. Ever wonder what's under the felt or how to make a pool table level? Think bee's wax! Siragusa builds a pool table from the ground up while Cameron builds custom pool benches, storage space and a media cabinet. (Local Market: North Plainfield, NJ)

EPISODE 210 "Boxing Gym" - Premieres Tuesday, February 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Allan Ortiz is getting knocked out. Out of his home that is! His split level range has a boxing gym in the basement that just isn't up to man cave standards. Tony Siragusa and Jason Cameron help this fighter get off the ropes with a professional gym that would be a contender in any home. Cameron shows Ortiz how to install interlocking gym flooring, how to safely hang a heavy bag from the ceiling and how to build a sectional area for all his gym gear and towels. (Local Market: Teaneck, NJ)

EPISODE 211 "Great Outdoors" - Premieres Tuesday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET

Randy Lee is on the hunt for a man cave. An avid sportsman, Lee just purchased a new house that is bigger and completely empty! Tony Siragusa and Jason Cameron take aim at one of their biggest man caves yet. Cameron shows Lee how to build a room where he can pull off his ticks and gear without dragging the great outdoors all over the house! Lee also learns how to apply stone work to his custom bar. (Local Market: Mendham, NJ)

EPISODE 212 "Surf's Up" - Premieres Tuesday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET

Sean Evans thought his surfing days were over when he and his wife had their first child. But you don't have to give up the beach and sand for diapers and bottles. Not if Man Caves has anything to say about it! Tony Siragusa and Jason Cameron help him create a surfers paradise right in his own basement. Complete with a Tiki Bar and virtual reality surfing, Evans learns to build a wall, a Tiki facade and a custom made surf rack for all his boards. (Local Market: Egg Harbor Township, NJ)

For more information on Man Caves, licensed contractor Jason Cameron, and NFL great Tony Siragusa, please visit DIY's Webby Award winning companion Web site at www.DIYnetwork.com. DIY Network is available nationwide on DIRECTV, Ch. 230 and DISH Network, Ch. 111. Check local listings for additional cable channel designations or visit www.diynetwork.com/tv.

About DIY Network

From the makers of HGTV and Food Network, DIY Network is the go-to destination for rip-up, knock-out home improvement television. DIY's programs and experts answer the most sought-after questions and offer creative projects for do-it-yourself enthusiasts. One of the fastest growing digital networks and approaching 50 million homes, DIY's programming covers a broad range of categories including home improvement and crafts. DIY's award-winning Web site, www.DIYnetwork.com, is a leader in the Nielsen/NetRatings' Home and Garden category. The site features broadband video channels including home improvement, crafts, automotive,gardening, and woodworking along with step-by-step instructions totaling more than 20,000 projects online.

# # #