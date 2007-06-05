DIY Press Releases 2008

DECEMBER 16, 2008

DIY NETWORK NAILS DOWN PROGRAMMING FOR JANUARY 2009 WITH ORIGINAL SERIES, SPECIALS AND MARATHONS

Renovation Realities Marathon Debuts New Year's Day

Season 2 of Project Xtreme Premieres January 28 with New Host Matt Blashaw

Second Annual Toilet Bowl Marathon Kicks Off February 1 Featuring New Primetime Series Bathtastic!

NEW YORK - Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008 - As the economic downturn continues to make headlines, homeowners are looking at their current space with a fresh eye and reassessing their everyday needs in order to make their house a home. And what tops most New Year's resolution lists? Getting organized, choosing what projects provide the most "bang for the buck" and what can be tackled "do-it-yourself" style; all without the added expense of hiring a professional. While DIY Network has always been the go-to destination for the self-reliant, the cable net's 24-7 "how-to" programming will be more relevant than ever in 2009.

If your resolution is to tackle a home improvement project, then tune-in to Renovation Realities on Thursday, Jan. 1 for a 12 episode marathon before you pick up the sledgehammer. Airing back-to-back from 5 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET, this docu-style half-hour encourages viewers to learn from the mistakes of others, highlighting the successes and failures, the ups and downs, and the nuts and bolts, literally, of do-it-yourself renovation projects. Each episode features people who take on seemingly doable tasks ranging from updating the master bath, creating a hallway for their ranch-style house, building a new deck while dealing with a bee problem, and transforming an unused room into an art studio. But the projects can be daunting and each of these stories and the stumbling blocks to perfection are real...and so are the homeowners' reactions.

If you've promised yourself to get more organized, then DIY Network's Wasted Spaces marathon is a must-see. Premiering Friday, Jan. 2 from 8 a.m. ET - 2 p.m. ET, the 13 never-before-seen episodes, hosted by contractor Karl Champley, reveal all types of storage options and put the focus on nooks and crannies that are underutilized. Whether you need to demolish a wall to use the space under the stairs or you have to punch through the ceiling to create a closet overhead, there are always plenty of opportunities for wasted spaces.

On Thursday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET, DIY unveils the concept, planning and development of Country Living Magazine's "House of the Year" in an entertaining one-hour special, Country Living House of the Year. DIY's cameras follow as the editors of the popular shelter pub and an architect and builder in West Virginia plan, build and decorate a home that is sure to live up to its moniker. Viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at how, in record time, the builders handle the challenges of constructing a home in extreme weather conditions in a remote mountain location, hours away from supplies, and still meet the magazine's deadline. The completed house in the ski-in, ski-out community of Sawmill Village in the mountains of West Virginia will be featured in the pages of the magazine's February 2009 issue.

For those who want to spend more time giving back in the coming year, nothing could be more satisfying than tuning into DIY's hour-long primetime television event, Man Caves: USO Troop Edition. In this special episode, premiering Sunday, Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. ET, DIY Network teams up with the USO to make a difference for the servicemen and women of Camp Virginia by creating a very special "Troop Cave" on a military base in Kuwait. Hosted by NFL great Tony "Goose" Siragusa and licensed contractor Jason Cameron, the special documents the more than 7,000-mile trip and the network's mission of building a special destination for the soldiers to relax and beat the heat. In addition, all new episodes of season two of Man Caves air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET during DIY's Nailed at 9 primetime programming block starting Tuesday, Jan. 6.

And if 2009 is about being a little more daring, then look to DIY's new contractor Matt Blashaw for a show that is sure to get your heart pumping. Project Xtreme launches Wednesday, January 28 at 10 p.m. ET with an hour-long special entitled Project Xtreme: Disney. In this second season premiere, Blashaw transports viewers to Norfolk, Va., where he gives Disney Cruise Line's inaugural 964 ft. ship a complete facelift. Blashaw goes behind the scenes, deep into the engine rooms, and inside sensational suites, as the ship gets one massive overhaul. And in each of the show's new five half-hour installments, Blashaw puts his skills and nerves to the test at job sites across America, going high above New York's Hudson River to create a 6700-ft. long pedestrian bridge to the top of a 15 story condominium in Chicago under construction to the underbelly of Baltimore's transportation system to replace 2,000 ft. of subway track. New episodes of Project Xtreme air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

And if you're feeling sacked from football overload on Super Sunday, then an alternative to football awaits beginning 7 a.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 1 when DIY kicks off its second annual Toilet Bowl Marathon. The 15-hour home improvement marathon "flushes" out lots of new information with 13 original episodes of the network's popular series Bathroom Renovations, hosted by licensed contractorAmy Matthews, and the series premiere of Bathtastic!, an all-new series hosted by Matt Muenster, at 8 p.m. ET. Moving to its regular time period on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, Bathtastic! features cutting edge building materials, jaw-dropping design tips and essential DIY expert know-how and instructs viewers on how to revitalize their bathrooms with just a few days and a little elbow grease.

Viewers hungry for more home improvement programming can also catch new seasons of DIY's popular primetime series: Season 3 of Under Construction premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET and Season 2 of Yard Crashers debuts on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. ET. For more information on DIY Network's experts, tips and home improvement programs, visit the network's companion Web site at www.diynetwork.com. DIY Network is available nationwide on DISH Network Ch. 111 and DIRECTV Ch. 230. For additional cable channel designations, check local listings andwww.diynetwork.com/tv.

About DIY Network

DIY's award-winning Web site, www.diynetwork.com, is a leader in the Nielsen/NetRatings' Home and Garden category. The site features broadband video channels including home improvement, crafts, automotive, gardening, and woodworking along with step-by-step instructions totaling more than 20,000 projects online.

OCTOBER 10, 2008

Scripps Networks Score Record Audience Impressions for 07/08 Television Season

Despite competition of Olympic proportion, Scripps' nets deliver audience gains in key demos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -(October 10, 2008) -- Scripps Networks Nielsen-rated television brands - HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network and Great American Country - delivered their best combined audience impressions in Total Day, Primetime, and Weekends against all prior seasons in key demos including Adults 25-54, Women 25-54, Adults 18-49, Women 18-49, Adults 18+, Persons 2+ and Households1. The record audience delivery marks the 12th consecutive season of year-over-year growth for Scripps Networks, the leader in lifestyle media.

Additionally, Scripps delivered its best Primetime quarter ever in impressions for Adults 18-49 and Women 18-49 during the third quarter, even in the face of significant competition from major televised events including the Olympics and two national political conventions.

"These results reflect the strong relationship with viewers that our brands continue to enjoy, providing relevant, engaging content that not only inspires and informs, but entertains as well," says John Lansing, president, Scripps Networks. "Regardless of your lifestyle or life stage, and regardless of the economic environment, home and food are important to us all. HGTV and Food Network stand as the clear leaders in those categories, while the growth of DIY, Fine Living and GAC to about the fifty-million household mark attests to the increasing appeal of these networks."

Each Scripps brand played a significant role in driving record seasonal impressions:

GAC scored best-ever audience impressions in primetime for Households, Adults 18+ and Persons 2+

DIY topped its previous best for Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 in Total Day, Prime and Weekends

HGTV delivered its top results in Households, Adults 18-49, Women18-49 and Adults 18+ in Total Day, Prime and Weekends

Food Network recorded its highest-ever Prime impressions in Households, Adults 18-49, Women 18-49, Adults 25-54, Women 25-54, Adults 18+ and Adults 2+

Scripps' fifth lifestyle television network, Fine Living, will become a rated network in early 2009.

In addition to its TV networks, Scripps Networks' websites also continue to rank No. 1 among online content providers in the home and food categories, respectively, collectively attracting an average of 18.5 million unique visitors each month.

1 HGTV/FOOD/DIY/GAC data through Sept. 28, 2008. Prime: M-Su 8p-11p; Weekend S-Su 6a-8p