Disney Channel Press Releases 2008



JULY 9, 2008

For the week of June 30, 2008, Disney Channel captured its third consecutive win as TV's No. 1 network in Total Day in Tweens 9-14, and took top rank in Kids 6-11 too, while in Prime, the net extended its reign over all cable to 170 and 166 weeks, respectively.

Based on the Live + 7 stream, Disney's Camp Rock crossed the 10 million Total Viewer mark for its premiere on 6/20/08, while in target Kid and Tween demos, its delivery climbed by 13%, on average.

On a telecast basis, fronted by all-new Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana episodes, Disney Channel dominated TV's landscape, delivering the Top 20 telecasts in Tweens 9-14 (38 of 40 overall) and 19 of the Top 20 in Kids 6-11, including the Top 10. Additionally, Sunday's all-new Hannah Montana episode surpassed the series' last original episode on 5/4/08 by an impressive 16% in Total Viewers, by 27% in Kids 6-11 and by 25% in Tweens 9-14. Moreover, Sunday's episode now stands as the show's second highest rated of 2008 in Tweens 9-14, and fourth highest rated in Kids 6-11.

On a program basis, led by Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana and Phineas and Ferb, Disney Channel was home to TV's Top 6 series in Kids 6-11, and the Top 3 in Tweens 9-14. Meanwhile, for the second week in a row, Playhouse Disney series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse and Handy Manny were Top 10 players in target Kids 2-5 demo.



July 8, 2008

Weekly Ratings Highlights for June 30-July 6, 2008 Final National Ratings

Disney Channel

* For the third week running, Disney Channel ranked as TV's No. 1 network in Total Day in Tweens 9-14 (550,000/2.3 rating), and took top rank in Kids 6-11 as well (671,000/2.8 rating).

* Disney Channel extended its streak as cable's No. 1 network in Prime to 170 weeks in Kids 6-11 (945,000/3.9 rating), with the streak at 166 weeks running in Tweens 9-14 (780,000/3.2 rating).

* Disney's "Camp Rock" crossed the 10 million Total Viewers mark, boosting its premiere delivery by a solid 13% ( 10.1 million vs. 8.9 million) based on Live + 7 ratings, while its delivery climbed 14% in Kids 6-11 to 4.0 million (vs. 3.5 million) and by 12% in Tweens 9-14 to 3.8 million (vs. 3.4 million).

* Led by Sunday's all-new "Wizards of Waverly Place" (1.8 million/7.2 rating), Disney Channel dominated TV's landscape, delivering the week's Top 20 telecasts in Tweens 9-14, and 38 of TV's Top 40 telecasts.

* In Kids 6-11, with all new "Wizards of Waverly Place" (1.9 million/7.6 rating) and "Hannah Montana" (1.7 million/6.8 rating) episodes, Disney Channel owned the week's Top 10 TV telecasts, and 19 of the Top 20.

* Sunday's all-new "Hannah Montana" episode (8:00 - 8:30 p.m.) surpassed the series' last original episode on 5/4/08 by an impressive 16% in Total Viewers (3.6 million vs. 3.1 million), by 27% in Kids 6-11 (1.7 million vs. 1.1 million) and by 25% in Tweens 9-14 (1.5 million vs. 1.2 million). Moreover, Sunday's episode now stands as the show's second-highest-rated of 2008 in Tweens 9-14, and fourth-highest-rated in Kids 6-11.

* In Kids 6-11, Disney Channel was home to TV's Top 6 programs: "Phineas and Ferb" (No. 1 - 1.0 million/4.1 rating), "Wizards of Waverly Place" (No. 2 - 987,000/4.1 rating), "Hannah Montana" (No. 3 - 965,000/4.0 rating), "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" (No. 4 - 905,000/3.7 rating), "Hannah Montana - Late Night" (No. 5 - 899,000/3.7 rating) and "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody - Late Night" (No. 6 - 872,000/3.6 rating).

* In Tweens 9-14, with "Wizards of Waverly Place" (861,000/3.5 rating), "Hannah Montana" (No. 2 - 807,000/3.3 rating) and "Phineas and Ferb" (No. 3 - 797,000/3.3 rating), Disney Channel delivered TV's Top 3 shows, and 8 of the Top 10 overall.

* For the second consecutive week, Playhouse Disney's "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse" (No. 8 - 545,000/3.4 rating) and "Handy Manny" (No. 10 - 525,000/3.3 rating) placed among the week's Top 10 TV series in target Kids 2-5 preschool demo.



JUNE 25, 2008

Disney working on "Camp Rock" sequel

LOS ANGELES (Hollywood Reporter) - After "Camp Rock's" big debut during the weekend, Disney Channel is wasting no time working on a sequel to the Jonas Brothers movie musical.

The network hopes to go into production on a sequel in late spring or summer 2009, pending a script that's in development as well as the cast members' busy schedules.

All of the principal cast -- including Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas as well as Demi Lovato -- are expected to return. The Jonases and Lovato, who are touring together this summer, also are working on their respective Disney Channel series, "J.O.N.A.S." and "Welcome to Mollywood."

"Camp" debuted to 8.9 million total viewers Friday night, the cable network's second-most-watched original movie ever behind "High School Musical 2" (17.2 million) last year. A second airing Saturday night on ABC pulled in 3.6 million viewers, while a third airing Sunday on ABC Family averaged 3.7 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Meanwhile, the movie's premiere in Canada became Family Channel's second-most-watched movie ever, behind "HSM 2," (848,000 total viewers vs. 1 million).