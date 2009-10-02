Discovery Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009
NETWORK:
Discovery Channel
NETWORK TAGLINE:
"The World is Just Awesome"
DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:
Need we say that Discovery brought the concept of a doc network to cable? These days, they define themselves as "the premier provider of real-world entertainment, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography ... delivering knowledge about the world in an energizing way...."
GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:
Documentary, Reality, History, Crime, Science, Exploration, in their words: "in-depth, behind the scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world" .
TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:
Men 25-54
NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:
100 million
PARENT COMPANY:
Discovery Communications, LLC
SISTER NETWORKS:
Animal Planet, Discovery Health (will become OWN in January 2011), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel, Planet Green, Science Channel, TLC
CONTACT INFO:
Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Main Phone: 240-662-2000
In NY: 850 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022
Main Phone: 212-548-5555
In LA: 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067
Main Phone: 310-551-1611
Acting President and GM, Discovery Channel and Science Channel: Clark Bunting
COO: Peter Liguori
SVP, Programming: Kevin Bennett
SVP, Development and Production for Specials and Events: Stephen Reverand
SVP, Research: Steve McGowan
VP, Development (NY), Beth Dietrich Segarra
VP, Development (LA) Elli Hakami
Director, Development (SS) Doug Bailey
Director, Development (LA) Wayne Sampson
PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS
If you have never worked with the network, it's necessary to start with their specially developed development website to submit a program: http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf.
Follow up by phone after 3-4 weeks. Pilot or presentation tape, as always, is necessary for talent or for a complicated concept. However, for many ideas they can give you an on-the-spot read, so one page can be better than a full-blown pilot that gets shot down. Best bet over the long term is to develop a relationship with one or more of the development contacts at the network. Many are open to in-person meetings or phone calls. Email is always a good way to communicate as well.
COMPETITION:
truTV, History, G4, SyFy, Spike, Animal Planet, National Geographic.
CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:
http://dsc.discovery.com/tv-schedules/daily.html?channel=DSC&clik=dsc_leftnav
