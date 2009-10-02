Discovery Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2009

NETWORK:

Discovery Channel

NETWORK TAGLINE:

"The World is Just Awesome"

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK:

Need we say that Discovery brought the concept of a doc network to cable? These days, they define themselves as "the premier provider of real-world entertainment, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography ... delivering knowledge about the world in an energizing way...."

GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING:

Documentary, Reality, History, Crime, Science, Exploration, in their words: "in-depth, behind the scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world" .

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Men 25-54

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS:

100 million

PARENT COMPANY:

Discovery Communications, LLC

SISTER NETWORKS:

Animal Planet, Discovery Health (will become OWN in January 2011), Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Discovery Kids, Investigation Discovery, Military Channel, Planet Green, Science Channel, TLC

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: One Discovery Place, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Main Phone: 240-662-2000

In NY: 850 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Main Phone: 212-548-5555

In LA: 10100 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles CA 90067

Main Phone: 310-551-1611

Acting President and GM, Discovery Channel and Science Channel: Clark Bunting

COO: Peter Liguori

SVP, Programming: Kevin Bennett

SVP, Development and Production for Specials and Events: Stephen Reverand

SVP, Research: Steve McGowan

VP, Development (NY), Beth Dietrich Segarra

VP, Development (LA) Elli Hakami

Director, Development (SS) Doug Bailey

Director, Development (LA) Wayne Sampson

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS

If you have never worked with the network, it's necessary to start with their specially developed development website to submit a program: http://producers.discovery.com/esub/esub.nsf.

Follow up by phone after 3-4 weeks. Pilot or presentation tape, as always, is necessary for talent or for a complicated concept. However, for many ideas they can give you an on-the-spot read, so one page can be better than a full-blown pilot that gets shot down. Best bet over the long term is to develop a relationship with one or more of the development contacts at the network. Many are open to in-person meetings or phone calls. Email is always a good way to communicate as well.

COMPETITION:

truTV, History, G4, SyFy, Spike, Animal Planet, National Geographic.

CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

http://dsc.discovery.com/tv-schedules/daily.html?channel=DSC&clik=dsc_leftnav