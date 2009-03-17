Discovery Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 17, 2009)



TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adult, 25-54, skews slightly more male (60%male/40%female.)

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

HUDSON PLANE CRASH, PLANET EARTH, HARD TIME, EXPLOSIONS GONE WRONG, AMERICAN LOGGERS, ANATOMY OF SEX, MYTHBUSTERS, MAN VS. WILD, COUNTY JAIL: MIAMI.

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:



Discovery continues with its strategy of Series at 9pm Monday through Friday to anchor each night: Monday is ONE WAY OUT, Tuesday is DIRTY JOBS, Wednesday is MYTHBUSTERS, Thursday is DESTROYED IN SECONDS, Friday is AMERICAN LOGGERS. Saturday and Sunday are anthology slots for specials, stacks and one-offs.

PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY to MARCH:

Fridays at 9 & 10pm-AMERICAN LOGGERS (from ADRENALINE RUSH HOUR and MAN VS. WILD).

PREMIERES:



** HUDSON PLANE CRASH: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED - March 4, 10pm.

** EARTH: THE SEQUEL - March 11, 10pm.

** GLOBAL WARMING UPDATE WITH TOM BROKAW - March 18, 10pm.

** UNDERCOVER: DOUBLE LIFE - March 31, 9pm.

APRIL AND BEYOND:

PREMIERES:

** WHO WAS JESUS? - April 5, 8-11pm.

** TIME WARP (Season 2) - April 8, 8pm.

** MYTHBUSTERS (Season 7) - April 8, 9pm.

** ALASKA WEEK - April 12-18, 8-10pm.

** OUT OF THE WILD: ALASKA EXPERIMENT - April 14, 10pm.

** PITCHMEN - April 15, 10pm.

** DOING DAVINCI - April 13, 10pm.

** DEADLIEST CATCH (Season 5) -April 14, 9pm.

** WEAPONIZERS - May 11th

** NATURE'S MOST AMAZING EVENTS - May 29, 30, 31

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Although Discovery is flat in Households from last year, the P25-54 demo is still showing modest growth at 7%. The two big performers this month are HUDSON PLANE CRASH: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED which delivered 52% above the Household and 28% above the demo averages for the month; PLANET EARTH had three straight Sunday night stacks which delivered 33% above the Household and 37% above the P25-54 demo averages for the month.



Live Primetime Ratings Comparison:

March 2009 vs. March 2008 (% change)

HH A18-49 A25-54

Monday 8-11pm 1% 7% 7%

Tuesday 8-11pm -9% -2% 7%

Wednesday 8-11pm -9% -13% -9%

Thursday 8-11pm -3% 3% 5%

Friday 8-11pm 19% 16% 24%

Saturday 8-11pm 11% 24% 20%

Sunday 8-11pm 0% -7% 2%

MTWTFSS 8-11pm 0% 2% 7%

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:



SURVIVORMAN (One Friday airing at 8 & 9pm) was up 17% in Households and 23% in the P25-54 over last year.

MAN VS. WILD (Various time slots) was up 23% in Households and 23% in the P25-54 demo from last year.

MYTHBUSTERS (Wednesdays at 9pm) is down 12% in Households and 18% in the P25-54 demo from last year.

DIRTY JOBS (Tuesdays at 8 & 9 pm) is down 14% in Households and 2% in the P25-54 demo against last March.

DESTROYED IN SECONDS (Mondays at 8pm; Thursdays at 9pm) on Mondays is flat in Households and down 6% in the P25-54 demo averages for the night and is down 1% in Households and down 2.5% in the P25-54 demo nightly averages for the month.

WRECKREATION NATION (Tuesdays at 10pm) is up 1% in Households and down 2% in the P25-54 demo nightly averages for Tuesdays this month.

TREASURE QUEST (Thursdays at 10pm) is down 3% in Households and flat in the P25-54 demo average for Thursdays in March.

AMERICAN LOGGERS (Fridays at 9 & 10pm) is up 4% in Households and 11% in the P25-54 demo for Fridays in March.

ADDITIONAL RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Lots of news from Discovery these days...about premiere program performance (notably DEADLIEST CATCH) and upfront announcements available on the ARCHIVES PAGE .

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:



AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TREASURE QUEST, AMERICAN LOGGERS, HOW STUFF WORKS, TIME WARP, DESTROYED IN SECONDS, LOBSTERMEN, CASH CAB, DIRTY JOBS; FUTURE WEAPONS; MAN VS. WILD; CASH CAB, GIANT SQUID

PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:



ROGUE NATURE; HAUNTING; SHARK WEEK; CASH CAB (AT NIGHT); BLUE PLANET; STORM CHASERS