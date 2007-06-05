Discovery Kids Press Releases 2007

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19, 2007



DISCOVERY KIDS DISHES UP HALLOWEEN TREATS FOR KIDS OF ALL AGES



(Silver Spring, MD) -- From costume parties and spooky mansions to slimy leeches, suspicious Jack-O-Lantern scarecrows and things that go bump in the night, Discovery Kids is brewing lots of spooky and not-so spooky treats for boys and ghouls of all ages this month.

The eerie fun gets underway on Saturday, October 27 with two new Halloween themed episodes of Discovery Kids' popular animated series GROWING UP CREEPIE and GROSSOLOGY. Then Halloween week kicks off with three special days (October 29-31) of Halloween-themed programming for preschoolers (including three premiere episodes) as well as scarier fare for tweens.

Here's a closer look at what's in store:

Saturday, October 27

GROSSOLOGY: VEIN DRAIN Premieres at 6pm (ET)

When people start showing up with bite marks, Ty and Abby can't help but wonder if maybe vampires aren't a myth after all. But when they dig a little deeper, they discover that it's another kind of blood sucker that's causing trouble - leeches! Worse, these hungry invertebrates are about to flood the entire city in a fleshy, bloodsucking wave. It's up to Ty and Abby to stop them but there's just one problem: the unscarable Abby Archer has one weakness after all - she's terrified of leeches!

GROWING UP CREEPIE - Children of the Pumpkin Patch /Night of A Thousand Legs. Premieres at 7:30pm (ET)

Children of the Pumpkin Patch: A lighthearted day of pumpkin picking turns dark when Creepie and her friends end up at an eerie farm where they're haunted by a mysterious Jack-o-Lantern scarecrow. Night of A Thousand Legs: It's Creepie's first Halloween, but her trick or treating is interrupted by trying to find Aunt Rose who's on the loose, eager for some free candy.

New Halloween-themed premiere episodes of READY SET LEARN! Preschool shows include:

Monday, October 29

BIGFOOT PRESENTS: METEOR AND THE MIGHTY MONSTER TRUCKS.,- Fright Busters/A Big Hook for a Little Tow - Premieres at 10:30am and 1:30pm (ET)

Crashing and smashing their way through the obstacles of growing up, this energetic episode has Zooey learning that some scary things aren't really scary at all when Bigfoot takes his family on a "Fright Busters" tour around Crushington Park.

WILBUR - Funny Dress Up Night/All that Glitters - Premieres at 11am (ET)

This love-of-reading-and-books show is hosting a costume party of its own. Hilarious costumes abound, but Wilbur's friend Dasha hasn't found one yet and the party is about to start! Wilbur reads a story that helps Dasha learn that using your imagination can sometimes be the trick (or treat) that solves the problem!

TODDWORLD- It's OK to Ask/Bully For You - Premieres at 11:30am (ET)

In TODDWORLD, it's our differences that make us truly special and acceptance is key! When Stella invites Julian to her costume-sleepover party, Pickle admits that he's afraid he might catch whatever it is that Julian has and end up in a wheelchair too. In a second story, Barry the Bully is looking for Todd and everyone (except Todd) can only assume that he's up to no good.

READY SET LEARN!'s host Paz the Penguin, who entertains in-between shows, even joins in on the fun with mini-adventures of his own at a Halloween party, a sleepover, an encounter with spiders and dealing with a bad dream.

Tuesday, October 30 and Wednesday, October 31 also feature encore presentations of other Halloween themed episodes of: TUTENSTEIN, MAGIC SCHOOL BUS, TIME WARP TRIO, TRUTH OR SCARE and much more.

The Discovery Kids Channel lets kids of all ages (from preschoolers to tweens and teens) explore their world from their point of view. This 24-hour digital cable channel, reaching more than 57 million households throughout the U.S., provides entertaining, engaging, and high-quality real-world programming that kids enjoy and parents trust. Every day, kids can learn about science, adventure, exploration and natural history through documentaries, reality shows, scripted dramas and animated stories. With multiple Emmys as well as awards for quality children's television, Discovery Kids is committed to satisfying kids' natural curiosity about... well... everything.

###

TUESDAY, MARCH 27, 2007

BINDI IRWIN HOSTS NEW SERIES BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL ON DISCOVERY KIDS CHANNEL STARTING SATURDAY, JUNE 9

- Animal Planet Special MY DADDY THE CROC HUNTER Premiering Friday, June 8 -

While most people know Bindi Irwin as The Crocodile Hunter's irrepressible daughter, those closest to her know that she deeply believed in her father's mission to protect wildlife. So in early 2006, Bindi and Steve Irwin began filming BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL to help get more children interested in wildlife conservation. Despite Steve's untimely death later that year, Bindi and her mom Terri, with the support of their family, friends and staff at Australia Zoo, decided to carry on Steve's legacy and finish filming the series. Discovery Kids Channel is proud to announce that BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL premieres Saturday, June 9, at 5pm ET/PT as a weekly series.

In BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL, Bindi introduces viewers to the wonderful world of wildlife from her cozy treehouse set high up in the rainforest. While interacting with a wide variety of animals from koalas to elephants to snakes, Bindi explains how all animals - both cute and not-so-cute - need to be respected and protected. Both of Bindi's parents, Steve and Terri, along with Australia Zoo director, Wes Mannion, drop into her treehouse to join in the fun and share their stories of adventures into animal habitats from across the globe. BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL also features "Bindi's Blog," where she shares her unusual life as an eight-year-old with kids around the world and answers some of their most frequently asked questions. Bindi's own special group of wildlife warriors, The Crocmen, pops in with exciting "Croc Facts" and fun animal-themed song and dance routines.

In addition, the night before Bindi's new series premieres on Discovery Kids Channel, Animal Planet presents MY DADDY THE CROC HUNTER, in which Bindi, with her mom's help, hosts her very first special and shares her personal look at growing up with her famous dad, THE CROCODILE HUNTER. Bindi shows clips from her early childhood and goes behind the scenes of some of Steve's most exciting TV shows and movies. Viewers experience how Steve taught his daughter about wildlife, their habitat and being a "wildlife warrior." The special includes footage captured on Steve's last crocodile research adventure in August 2006, when Bindi assisted in some amazing crocodile captures and other wildlife experiences throughout the Australian Outback. MY DADDY THE CROC HUNTER premieres Friday, June 8 from 9 to 10pm ET/PT on Animal Planet.

BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL and MY DADDY THE CROC HUNTER are produced by Best Picture Show with John Stainton as executive producer. For Discovery Kids Channel and Animal Planet, Wendy Douglas is executive producer, and Marjorie Kaplan is President and General Manager of Animal Planet Media and Discovery Kids Media.

Discovery Kids Channel lets kids of all ages (from preschoolers to tweens and teens) explore their world from their point of view. This 24-hour digital cable channel provides entertaining, engaging, and high-quality real-world programming that kids enjoy and parents trust. Every day, kids can learn about science, adventure, exploration and natural history through documentaries, reality shows, scripted dramas and animated stories. Garnering multiple Emmys as well as awards for quality children's television, Discovery Kids is committed to satisfying kids' natural curiosity about... well... everything.

Animal Planet Media Enterprises (APME), a multi-media business unit of Discovery Communications Inc, connects humans and animals with rich, deep content via multiple platforms and offers animal lovers and pet owners access to a centralized online, television and mobile community for entertainment, information and enrichment. APME consists of the Animal Planet television network, available in over 90 million homes in the US; online assets www.animalplanet.com, the ultimate online destination for all things animal; the 24/7 broadband channel, Animal Planet Beyond; Petfinder.com, the #1 pet-related Web property globally that facilitates pet adoption; PetsIncredible, a major producer and distributor of pet-training videos and includes web service PetVideo.com; and other media platforms including a robust Video-on-Demand (VOD) service; mobile content; and merchandising extensions.

###

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16, 2007

FALL HIGHLIGHTS

Discovery Kids Channel's fall 2007 season gets underway with the launch of its original new animated time travel series, THE FUTURE IS WILD, which is produced by Nelvana. Based on the Animal Planet special of the same name, THE FUTURE IS WILD premieres with back-to-back episodes on October 13 at 6:30pm, as part of Discovery Kids' Saturday night RealToons animation block (6-8pm). That evening will also see the debut of new episodes of returning series including GROSSOLOGY and GROWING UP CREEPIE. Also debuting that evening, during the primetime-programming block @ DK (8-11pm), will be new seasons of ENDURANCE and SERIOUS, this season taking place in Fiji and the Andes respectively. Additionally, the new of BINDI: THE JUNGEL GIRL, staring Bindi Irwin, will debut Saturdays at 5pm. Discovery Kids Channel 2007-2008 Saturday evening lineup, from October 13:

5pm BINDI: THE JUNGLE GIRL

Real Toons block

6pm GROSSOLOGY

6:30pm THE FUTURE IS WILD

7pm TUTENSTEIN

7:30pm GROWING UP CREEPIE

@ DK block

8pm FLIGHT 29 DOWN

8:30pm ENDURANCEndurance

9pm SERIOUS: Andes

9:30pm STRANG DAYS AT BLAKE HOLSEY HIGH

10pm DARCY'S WILD LIFE

10:30pm TRADING SPACES: BOYS VS GIRLS

###