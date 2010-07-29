Discovery Fit and Health
Fit & Health is looking for compelling medical dramas with a keen edge. Fluffy, by-the-numbers series are far off the mark. Topics like pregnancy should be intense and profound. Programs dealing with emergency rooms (Bizarre ER) or medical mysteries (DR. G, Mystery Diagnosis) need to have a fresh vision full of attitude. Overwhelming physical transformations that shock, disturb, or inspire viewers are welcome.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.