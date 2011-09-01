Discovery Analysis - September 2011

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

* Bold denotes programming change

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Schedule has shifted from a consistent slate of series to one that features several nights mixed with single hours, series repeats, and specials. Tuesdays have been the anchor night of late, this month using AUCTION KINGS with new addition CARFELLAS to follow. Wednesday is a lineup of SONS OF GUNS. Thursday’s schedule has found some consistency this month with AUCTION KINGS and DIRTY MONEY remaining on the schedule again this month. Mondays remains gearhead night with the shift of AMERICAN CHOPPER from TLC. Fridays are all about survival, while Saturdays and Sundays tend to feature mini-stacks of programming. Sunday has been the home for CURIOUSITY, the tentpole series, followed by a mix of programming.

SEPTEMBER 2011 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison /September 2011 vs. September 2010 (% Change)

For the 4th month in a row, audiences were down for Discovery. Numbers fell across most of the key demos, though there is some sign that the men are hanging on as numbers for male demos were actually slightly up for August. Median age continues to rise, however.

Monday nights’ AMERICAN CHOPPPER: SENIOR VS. JUNIOR could be that very reason. Monday nights were very strong for Discovery, as back to back episodes of AC scored above average numbers for the network. In September, the 10pm slot rotated each week. Top performer in this slot was CARFELLAS – nothing else seemed to resonate with the AC audience as well. Overall, the night is up big-time from a year ago, a positive sign for now very male-skewing Discovery.

AUCTION KINGS, the Tuesday staple, struggled to find its footing this month. DIRTY MONEY was pulled early in the month in favor of CARFELLAS, which didn’t fair nearly as well.

Wednesday saw a slight bump in key demos, up 5% from last month among Men 18-49 for stacked episode of SONS OF GUNS. Premieres scored well above average, and the night is up from a year ago.

Saturday’s night of crime (I ALMOST GOT AWAY WITH IT and I FAKED MY OWN DEATH) was one of the weakest evenings for the network, but brought in a few more female viewers as crime programs tend to do.

And CURIOUSITY, the tentpole series, didn’t even crack the top 20 telecasts in the month of September. Numbers struggled to hit network averages. Best performing of the month was HOW WILL THE WORLD END? Worst was PARALLEL UNIVERSES.