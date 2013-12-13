B&C BEYOND: December 16, 2013
By Luke McCord
COMMUNITY
Click here to view this week's Community.
FF/RWD
The TV's History, Set in Motion
Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER
Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.
Schmooze
View photos from industry events such as the cocktail reception for Miss Golden Globe 2014 Sosie Bacon at the Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 21 and International Emmy Awards Gala where J.J. Abrams was presented the International Emmy Founders Award at the New York Hilton in New York on Nov. 25.
Click here to view more photos.
Advanced Advertising
Leading TV advertising execs converged at the Advanced Advertising summit at the Roosevelt Hotel on Dec. 10. The event was hosted by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.
Click here to view more photos.
Advanced Ad: Initiative's Leece Says Category Lacks Scale, But Is Taking Off
Advanced Ad: TWC’s Lapa Says Innovators Must Stay Nimble
Advanced Ad: Ready To Grow Beyond 'Crawl' Phase
Advanced Ad: Consistency is Key to Interactive Ads' Success
Advanced Ad: Better Measurement Needed Across Platforms
Research Design for the Multi-Market Study of Critical Information Needs
Critic Reactions: Golden Globes, SAG Awards Nominations
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.