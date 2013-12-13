B&C BEYOND: December 16, 2013

COMMUNITY

Click here to view this week's Community.

FF/RWD

The TV's History, Set in Motion

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from industry events such as the cocktail reception for Miss Golden Globe 2014 Sosie Bacon at the Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 21 and International Emmy Awards Gala where J.J. Abrams was presented the International Emmy Founders Award at the New York Hilton in New York on Nov. 25.

Click here to view more photos.

Advanced Advertising



Leading TV advertising execs converged at the Advanced Advertising summit at the Roosevelt Hotel on Dec. 10. The event was hosted by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

Click here to view more photos.

Advanced Ad: Initiative's Leece Says Category Lacks Scale, But Is Taking Off

Advanced Ad: TWC’s Lapa Says Innovators Must Stay Nimble

Advanced Ad: Ready To Grow Beyond 'Crawl' Phase

Advanced Ad: Consistency is Key to Interactive Ads' Success

Advanced Ad: Better Measurement Needed Across Platforms

Research Design for the Multi-Market Study of Critical Information Needs

Critic Reactions: Golden Globes, SAG Awards Nominations