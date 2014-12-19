B&C BEYOND: Dec. 22, 2014

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FF/RWD

Click here to view this week's FF/RWD.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from events like TNT’s 'Christmas in Washington' at the National Building Museum on Dec. 14 and the 200th episode celebration of Fox’s 'Bones' at Herringbone at the Mondrian Los Angeles Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 8

Click here to view more photos.

A Master at Translating Imagination Into Tech

Where to Be, What to Watch