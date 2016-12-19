B&C BEYOND: December 19, 2016

Lead-In:

Audiences Flee Late Night, But Advertisers Stay Tuned

NBCU: Nielsen's Total Content Ratings Not Ready

NBCU, IOC, USOC Team for Olympic-Themed TV Network

CenturyLink Files Level 3 Merger With FCC

Tim Wu on Ads’ Battle for Your Attention

ATVA’s New Trick: Slow Rolling Next Generation TV

Where to Be, What to Watch