B&C BEYOND: Dec. 14, 2015
By Luke McCord
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the 43rd annual International Emmy Awards on Nov. 23 at the New York Hilton.
Click here to view more photos.
Where to Be, What to Watch
Diversity in the Spotlight
Tegna Picks Up 'T.D. Jakes' for Fall 2016
ABC Family-Freeform Switch Happens Jan. 12
CBS' Poltrack Predicts 9.5% Ad Gain for Broadcasters
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.