B&C Beyond: Dec. 11, 2017
Lead-In:
Click here to view this week's Lead-In.
Schmooze
View photos from events like the celebration of Modern Family's 200th episode and the Paley Center for Media's commemoration of 35 years of Wheel of Fortune.
Click here to view more photos.
BC.com
Pai Serves Up Zingers at D.C. Dinner
Networks Plan Q1 Test of Data Plus Math Ad Platform
Discovery Increases Stake in Oprah Winfrey Network
AT&T Sued Over RSN Pricing
Buzz Meter
Click here to view this week's Buzz Meter.
Platforms: Connections
Click here to view this week's Platforms: Connections.
Who's Spending What Where
Click here to view this week's Who's Spending What Where.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.