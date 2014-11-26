B&C BEYOND: Dec. 1, 2014

Community:

Click here to view this week's Community.

FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTER

Click here for a list of B&C staff feeds.

Schmooze

View photos from events like 18th Annual Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 14 from the Hollywood Palladium and the Paley Center’s Los Angeles Benefit Gala celebrating strides in LGBT equality in media on Nov. 12 at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Click here to view more photos.

Super Bowl, Fox Sports 1 Power Big Year for Shanks

'Thursday Night Football' Runs Up The Score For CBS

Manfred Ready to Step Up to the Plate

Mel's Diner: Everybody Needs a Little Marjorie

Editing Systems Get Recut for Speed

Media Becomes Part of Ferguson Story

What Journalists Covering Ferguson Need to Know About Grand Juries