Darren Campo, SVP Programming, Production, and Development, truTV

Darren Campo is Senior Vice President of Programming, Production and Development of truTV. In his role, Campo adds oversight of the production and development departments, one of the largest original programming operations in cable. The unit is responsible for more than 30 original series, totaling more than 500 episodes a year. Previously Campo was senior vice president of programming, strategy and research.

Campo has played an integral role in evolving to a nearly all-original primetime programming lineup. Such shows as Ocean Force and Speeders paved the way for the channel's record-breaking ratings, and led to the growth of a new audience of "Real Engagers," which was the focus behind the network's revamp from Court TV to truTV.

Prior to joining Court TV in 1999, Campo worked in various positions at CBS, beginning in the television network research department and later serving as program manager for the CBS Television Stations Group.

Campo graduated from the Stern School of Business at N.Y.U. with degrees in marketing and industrial relations. He continues to contribute to his alma mater as a frequent lecturer for undergraduate and graduate classes in the Entertainment Media and Technology program.