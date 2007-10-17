Court TV Strategic Opportunities -- October 2007

IN DEVELOPMENT

ALL WORKED UP (NON-FICTION)

First person stories about people that deal with extreme conflict on the job. A husband/wife property repo team, security head for pro wrestling, and a process server are featured.

Premiere Date: October 19. 2009. 6x30. Produced by RDF USA.

DIVORCE STORY (DOCUMENTARY)

Each episode will follow 2 couples as they experience arbitration.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Pilgrim Films. 9x60.

DRIVING ME MAD (REALITY)

Bad drivers will take rigid coaching from Pete Hosmer, considered the toughest driving expert in America.

Premiere Date: October 16, 2008. Produced by RDF Television.

CONSPIRACY THEORY WITH JESSE VENTURA (REALITY)

Former wrestler and Minnesota governor Jesse Ventura travels the country investigating conspiracy theories.

Premiere Date: TBA 2009. 7x60. Produced by A. Smith & Co Productions

FULL THROTTLE SALOON (REALITY)

Inside Ballard's Full Throttle Saloon of Sturgis, SD, the largest biker bar in the world, during the Sturgis Bike Rally.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010. 4x60. Produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions.



NEIGHBORS 911 (REALITY)

Former Green Beret Myke Hawke goes into the homes of people whose feuding has escalated into all-out war. Using videos, the neighbors are forced to confront each and resolve their differences.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Granada America.

NFL FULL CONTACT (REALITY)

Behind the scenes of professional football, from draft day to the Super Bowl.

Premiere Date: TBA



PHENOMENA POLICE (REALITY)

Active duty peace officers pursue calls involving paranormal activity or bizarre phenomena.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE ROOM (REALITY)

Witness real life cops interrogate real suspects

Premiere Date:TBA.

SUPRISE INSPECTION (REALITY)

The two-parter will follow public health inspectors in Providence, R.I., as they visit some of the city's dirtiest places, including restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, gas stations, stadium concession stands, public swimming pools and health clubs.

Premiere Date: TBA 2010. Produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions.

SKY RACERS (REALITY)

Hosted by news pilot Desiree Horton, the series takes you inside the cockpit of with daredevil aviators

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Liberal Media.

U.S. SPECIAL OPS: DECLASSIFIED (REALITY)

Case files of America's elite terrorist hunters.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 44 Blue Productions