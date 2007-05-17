Court TV Performance/Schedule Analysis - May 2007

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: truTV

NETWORK TAGLINE: "Not Reality. Actuality."

DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: truTV is television's destination for real-life stories told from an exciting and dramatic first-person perspective and features high-stakes, action-packed originals that give viewers access to places and situations they can't normally experience.



GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Crime, Documentary, Reality

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Men 18-49, Men 25-54.

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 91.3 million

PARENT COMPANY: Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., owned by Time Warner Inc.

SISTER NETWORKS:

TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, CNN, HLN, Cartoon Network, Boomerang

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 600 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10016

Main Phone: 212-973-2800

Chairman/CEO, Turner Broadcasting System: Philip Kent

President, Turner Entertainment Networks: Steve Koonin

Executive VP & GM: Marc Juris

SVP, Programming, Production, & Development: Darren Campo

SVP, Current Programming & Specials: Robyn Hutt

VP, Development: Matt Gould

VP, Scheduling and Acquisitions: Shelly Garcia

Senior Director, Program Development: Marissa Ronca

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

truTV will accept written submissions with or without a pilot or presentation tape. Contact truTV's Development department for a submission contact person.

COMPETITION: Discovery Channel, National Geographic Channel, History Channel, Spike, G4

NETWORK URL: http://www.trutv.com/



CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE