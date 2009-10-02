Comedy Central Strategic Opportunities - October 2009

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

ALLIGATOR BOOTS (REALITY)

A project from Kanye West that merges hip hop and the Muppets.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Jackhole Productions.

AMERICA'S BIGGEST IDIOT (REALITY)

Weekly series hosted by Daniel Tosh where three guys compete against each other in a series of zany physical challenges to see who will take the most punishment.

Premiere Date: TBA.

BEST BUDS (COMEDY)

A new twist on the stoner comedy where two best friends decide to follow the American dream in a new way.

Premiere Date:TBA

BOBBY LEE PROJECT (wt) (REALITY)

The 30 minute narrative comedy produced by Daota Pictures will focus on Bobby's view of the world through a multicultural lens.

Premiere Date: TBA.

BOYS AND GIRLS GUIDE TO GETTING DOWN (COMEDY)

Based on the film of the same name, this project will offer a how-to guide for twentysomethings living in the city.

Premiere Date: TBA

CASE CLOSED (COMEDY)

A scripted parody of the true-crime documentaries that litter the cable landscape.

Premiere Date: TBA

CULTURE CLASH (COMEDY)

Each week Nick DiPaolo will immerse himself in one of the cultures and/or stereotypes he has made fun of throughout his career.

Premiere Date: TBA

DERAY DAVIS PROJECT (VARIETY, COMEDY)

A variety series starring DeRay Davis, with stand-up, reality, sketches and street news with an urban point of view.

Premiere Date: TBA

EVAN AND GARETH ARE TRYING TO GET LAID (NARRATIVE)

Two regular guys who work at hookup.com - a male advice website They are crash test dummies for the advice they pass along to their readers.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Jim Biederman, Man, Reynolds, Reveille

EVIL GENIUS (COMEDY)

A supervillain who takes over the world only to realize that it's not easy ruling his kingdom.

Premiere Date: TBA. 30 minutes.

FUZZ, THE (COMEDY)

Procedural cop series where puppets and humans co-exist. A puppet detective and his human partner work to rid their corrupt city of crime.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GAY ROBOT (LIVE ACTION)

GAY ROBOT is a fully scripted, live-action adaptation of a character featured on Sandler's comedy album "Shhh... Don't Tell." Two 11-minute stories per episode about a gay robot voiced by Nick Swardson and his three friends living together after college.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Happy Madison and Sony TV.

GHOST/ALIENS (COMEDY)

Two slacker guys who decide to discover the truth about ghosts and aliens.

Premiere Date: TBA.

GYPSY CAB (ANIMATED)

Animated series with two 11-minute stories per episode about the life of a rundown Gypsy Cab and his passengers who will each be a different stand-up comic.

Premiere Date: TBA.

HELD UP (wt) (NARRATIVE)

A half-hour narrative centering on a bored bank teller whose life takes a dramatic turn when his bank is held up by two groups of insane robbers.

Premiere Date: TBA.

HIGH SCHOOL REUNION (SCRIPTED COMEDY)

A spoof on teen dramas.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE INVADERSTEINS (ANIAMTION)

An animated project about a family of aliens who survived invading the world and the subsequent battle against humans where most of the aliens perished.

Premiere Date: TBA.

JAMIE FOXX ANIMATED PROJECT (ANIMATION)

A 30m animated comedy based loosely on Foxx's Sirius/XM satellite radio show, The Foxxhole.

Premiere Date: TBA.

JEFF DUNHAM PROJECT (WT) (SCRIPTED COMEDY)

Six episodes have been ordered for a new series starring the puppet-toting comic with plans to start production this summer and air the show early next year. The concept of the show will allow Jeff to appear on stage with his characters

Premiere Date: October 2009

LARRY THE CABLE GUY PROJECT (ANIMATED)

Larry the Cable Guy will bring his well-known and distinctive sense of humor to a half-hour animated pilot. In the project, Larry stars as the half-owner of a cable network; the other owner is a well-to-do lady with distinctly different views on how to run a station.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE LIFE (ANIMATED)

THE LIFE follows a one-hit-wonder music star as he tries to make it in Los Angeles.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MARK AND MIKE (REALITY)

A comedic reality series following two best friends as they attempt to make a film.

Premiere Date: TBA.

MICHAEL IAN BLACK DOESN'T UNDERSTAND COMEDY (wt) (COMEDY/SKETCH)

A project that will include sketch comedy, taped segments and in-studio bits, all performed with or by Black.

Premiere Date: TBA. Pilot ordered.

MIDWEST TEEN SEX SHOW (COMEDY)

Weekly comedy show explaining sex through a variety of sketches.

Premiere Date: TBA.

NIGHT WRITER (wt) (ANIMATION/LIVE-ACTION)

A short-form comedy featuring animation, live-action and voice-over stills about a comedy show writer who ends up writing about events in real time. From Saturday Night Live's former headwriter, T. Sean Shannon

Premiere Date: TBA.

OUT OF BOUNDS (RADIO/TALK SHOW)

A partially improvised laffer that will take a behind-the-scenes look at the genre, in the vein of workplace comedies.

Premiere Date: TBA

PUBLIC NUISANCE (COMEDY)

Spurlock and his team of irreverent social critics tackle a different issue currently affecting American society.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE RON WHITE SHOW (COMEDY)

Comedian, Ron White has inked a deal with the cable channel to topline a new series which will showcase the blue-collar comedian's opinionated persona using branded segments, remotes and other storytelling devices.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE SCARIEST SHOW ON TELEVISION (ANTHOLOGY)

An anthology series of hilarious scary stories and morality tales hosted Julius Darkshaft, played by Paul F. Tompkins.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SEARCH AND DESTROY (REALITY)

A scavenger hunt consisting of two teams of comedians in New York City running through a series of challenges hosted by radio duo Opie & Anthony.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THE SKLAR BROTHERS SPORTS COMEDY SHOW (SPORTS)

Starring Randy and Jason Sklar, this single-camera, 30m workplace comedy is about two brothers who own a trading card company that is being taken over by a sports marketing giant.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SPECIAL UNIT (COMEDY)

A hotshot cop who is in charge of a unit of police officers who all have various mental and/or physical challenges.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SPEED FREAKS (COMEDY)

A scripted show about two small town losers who are being chased by a redneck mafia hit-man after they blow up a meth lab.

Premiere Date: TBA.

SPORTS CENTRAL (NEWS, COMEDY)

A weekly fake sports news series.

Premiere Date: TBA.

THREE STRIKES (COMEDY)

A single-camera laffer set in the world of minor league baseball.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNTITLED URBAN STAND-UP SERIES

Hosted by JB Smoove, this 6 x 30 series will premiere Summer 2010. produced by Russel Simmons and Stan Lathan.

UNTITLED SNOOP DOGG ANIMATED PROJECT (ANIMATED)

30 minute animated comedy depicting Snoop Dogg as a 15-year old growing up during the 1980s in Long Beach, CA.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNTITLED ANDY DICK (SKETCH)

Sketch comedy show with digital shorts, sketches, man-on-the-street segments, in-studio bits starring Andy Dick.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNTITLED ANDY RICHTER SKETCH SHOW (SKETCH)

A sketch show starring Andy Richter.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNTITLED BOBBY LEE PROJECT (COMEDY)

A narrative comedy starring Bobby Lee about living in a multicultural world.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNTITLED WILL FERRELL SIT-COM (Sit-com)

Series revolves around three friends (including SNL's Horatio Sanz and Chris Parnell) scheming up ways to save their hometown, Big Lake.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Ferrell's Gary Sanchez Productions and Debmar-Mercury.

THE WATCH LIST (COMEDY/VARIETY)

Sketch comedy/variety show featuring Middle Eastern-American comedians.

Premiere Date: TBA.

WEE ON AMERICA (COMEDY)

Half-hour of comedy about the classic battle of big versus small, proving that size really doesn't matter.

Premiere Date: TBA.

WORKAHOLICS (COMEDY)

Based on the web series on 5thyear, this series is about three friends who live and work together post-college.

Premiere Date: July 2010.