Comedy Central Strategic Opportunities - August 2008

STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES

Comedy ranks among the top 10 cablers for the 18-34 demographic, and mainly with a mix of their original series, stand-up and sketch, not off-net acquisitions like most of the other cable networks. Comedy is also looking to the future, by developing their first original multiplatform stand-up series, LIVE AT GOTHAM, which aired on Motherload first, even before it had its on-air debut.

ORIGINAL:

Sketch, stand-up, reality.

ACQUIRED:

Not really known for acquiring off-net series. SCRUBS was an exception to the rule. However the tides may be changing at the Channel gieven evidence of their recent acquisitions in movies and series.

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS:

The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.

CABLEU NEED TO KNOW:

Comedy Central and The New York Comedy Festival announced a multi-year partnership deal, giving the five-day comedy showcase a national television partner for its fifth iteration. The festival will feature a variety of top-tier comedians including Frank Caliendo, Louis C.K., Craig Ferguson, Carlos Mencia, Joel McHale, B.J. Novak, Tracy Morgan, Brian Regan, Sarah Silverman and Katt Williams. The multi-year national partnership will include producing an on-air special shot at the Festival which will premiere in early 2009, as well as digital media support and other content opportunities.

Viacom Thursday announced that Atom Films, the online video provider, has relaunched itself as Atom.com and will become Comedy Central's exclusive partner for the multiplatform distribution of original comedy content.Atom.com will distribute content across the Internet, handheld devices, gaming platforms, mobile phones, television and other "other gadgets still to be invented," network officials said. It will also continue to develop Atom TV, a half-hour TV series that debuted this week on Comedy Central.

In the upcoming year Comedy will offer a multi-faceted slate of projects in development from short-form and sketch/variety to animation and scripted narrative.Comedy will also continue to feature original stand-up comedy and intends on premiering three one-hour, original stand-up specials in 2008 starring the talents of Carlos Mencia, John Oliver and Brian Regan - 3 very familiar faces to the Channel.

With a week of new series and new seasons on COMEDY CENTRAL, the all-comedy network could be excused if it sat back and laughed along with its viewers for a spell. But, not resting on its laurels, the channel, coming off its second consecutive record-breaking year, is hard at work securing the future of comedy with a star-studded 2008-09 development slate.

Comedy's strategy of having young male demographics as their primary audience has helped them for potential growth. Comedy is on a roll and focusing on the future by securing top talent and development deals. Projects in development run the gamut from short-form and sketch/variety to scripted narrative and animation starring a cross-section of top comedic talent. Sketch comedies and animation are on tap for Comedy as part of its new slate of original pilots.

Comedy Central knows what's funny. One of the many growing networks, they are one of the most successful for on-air, online and on-the-go mobile technology. They give their viewers access to the cutting-edge original programming, stand-up and sketch comedy, plus offbeat comedy TV series and movies. Their strategy of attracting the young male demographic continues to grow month to month whether their strategy be one off originals or stunt/holiday programming.

