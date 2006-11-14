Comedy Central Performance/Schedule Analysis - Nov. 2006

NETWORK:

Comedy Central



A 24-hour, all comedy network. A mix of original programming, stand-up, sketch comedy, classic television shows and movies.



Comedy, News, Variety, Documentary, Animation, Reality

Adults 18-49, with a heavy concentration on Men 18-34.



95 million



Owned by Comedy Partners, a wholly-owned division of MTV Networks, which is owned by Viacom.



BET, CMT, Centric, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVU, MTV International, MTV Tr3s, Neopets, Nickelodeon-Nick Jr, Nick-at-Nite, Spike, Teen Nick, Nicktoons, TV Land, VH1, VH1 Classic



Main Address: 345 Hudson Street NY, NY 10014

Main Phone: (212) 767-8600

President: Michele Ganeless

EVP, Program Strategy and Multiplatform Programming: David Bernath

SVP, Original Programming & Development (West Coast): Jim Sharp

SVP, Production, MTV Networks Entertainment Group: Temple Williams

SVP, Production: Momita Sengupta

SVP, Comedy Central Live Entertainment: Mitch Fried

SVP, Original Programming and Development, East Coast: Lisa Leingang

VP, Original Programming and Development: Scott Landsman

Head, Original Programming and Production: Kent Alterman

The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.



ESPN, Discovery, MTV, Spike



www.comedycentral.com



