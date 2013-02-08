Comedy Central Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Comedy Central has been successful over the last year with new original programming. KEY & PEELE and BRICKLEBERRY were new additions in 2012, and their popularity predicts that viewers can expect to see future seasons of both. 2013 will continue on this path, and the Monday-Thursday primetime schedule will continue to offer a variety of original series premieres and repeats.

Original series premieres take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, typically during the 10PM hour. Popular veteran series such as SOUTH PARK and TOSH.0 will very often be used as lead-ins to the newbies.

Friday nights and weekends offer the young, mostly male audience a variety of stand-up comedy specials and movies. Occasionally repeats of original half hour programming will be slid into the weekend schedule, most often on Sunday nights.

JANUARY 2013 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison January 2013 vs. January 2012 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

January started the New Year off with, not so much a bang, but more of a bump. The network experienced some slight gains both monthly and annually, a pleasant change after a full year of ratings loss in 2012. New episodes of WORKAHOLICS returned on the 16th, and this premiere episode was the top telecast among men 18-49. This demo leans more toward the half hour original shows than the movies and stand-up specials. Women 18-49 are the stronger demo when looking at the movies and specials. This was especially true this month when two JEFF DUNHAM specials and the movie Wedding Crashers were among the top four telecasts for this female age demo. With this said, however, the network ratings skew more towards men and the primetime schedule reflects this fact with an abundance of half hour original series repeating throughout the week.

Mondays and Tuesdays are packed full of repeat episodes of original programming. Thanks to the popularity of TOSH.0 and the addition of BRICKLEBERRY and THE BURN, the primetime schedule for these two nights can be completely rounded out with no acquisitions in sight. Ratings were stronger on Tuesdays, which offered blocks of TOSH.0, along with a strongly rated season 2 premiere of THE BURN. Both nights drew significantly higher among men, and women 18-49 saw annual loss for both nights.

Wednesday’s numbers were a bit lower than Tuesdays, but the night saw decent monthly and annual gains across the board. This can be attributed to the 16th,which saw very solid numbers from premieres of WORKAHOLICS and new original series KROLL SHOW.

Thursday nights saw a dip in the numbers and some slight monthly and annual loss. Men 18-49 remained flat from last month, and saw a nice gain over last year thanks to repeat episodes of SOUTH PARK and IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA.

As Friday begins to turn the corner to the weekend, movies and stand-up specials attracted more female viewers, and the network saw a little boost in numbers. JEFF DUNHAM specials continue to be very popular, and a full night of these on the 4th pulled some of the best numbers for the whole month. This night had double-digit monthly gains and solid annual gains in all demos.

Saturdays this month was chock full of movies and drew stronger female viewers, keeping women 18-49 on an upswing from both last month and last year. Households and men 18-49 showed a monthly loss, but annual gains were strong.

The most significant loss was seen on Sundays, which experienced double-digit monthly and annual loss among households and women 18-49. Each week offered a different schedule, from movies, to stand-up specials, to original series repeats. On average, ratings were strongest among men 18-49 and stayed very slightly above both last month and last year. These stronger ratings came from TOSH.0 repeats and the movie I Love You Man, which aired on the 6th.

February will bring a slew of original series premieres. A highly anticipated season 5 premiere of TOSH.0 will hopefully start the month off on a high note on the 5th. Middle of the month will premiere THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on the 19th. THE BEN SHOW and NATHAN FOR YOU will both premiere on the 28th.