Comedy Central Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Comedy Central finds its strength in their live-to-tape news programs THE DAILY SHOW and THE COLBERT REPORT. These popular shows premiere just after primetime at 11 and 11:30PM, and primetime timeslot residencies are given to only a handful of lucky contenders.

Weeknights offer consistent blocks of reliable acquisitions like FUTURAMA and ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHA to deliver consistent young adult audiences. These are intermixed with original programming SOUTH PARK and TOSH.0 throughout the week.

Friday nights and weekends offer the young, mostly male audience a variety of stand-up comedy specials, movies, and more repeats of original half hour programming.

NOVEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison November 2012 vs. November 2011 (% Change)

The primetime schedule in November looked very similar to October’s lineup, but there were a few specials added in to spice things up. This month, Jeff Dunham continued a strong presence in primetime with multiple specials that drew strong audiences. Despite these specials, some popular movies, and a rerun of the ROAST OF CHARLIE SHEEN, the ratings were down across the board both monthly and yearly. This continues a downward slope Comedy Central has been traveling down for the last few months.

The first half of the week was identical to October except for two 8PM airings of JEFF DUNHAM specials. Mondays continued with animation domination, but the highest rated nights this month were Tuesdays and Wednesdays. On Tuesdays, TOSH.0 continues as one of the most popular shows on Comedy Central. The half hour show, currently in its fourth season and already renewed for a fifth, fills a two hour block on Tuesday nights and is easily slid into the lineup any other night when it’s needed. Wednesdays brought strong ratings from men 18-49 due to popular comedies SOUTH PARK and KEY & PEELE. Despite the popularity of these shows, and despite drawing the strongest ratings all week, both Tuesdays and Wednesdays showed ratings losses from both last month, and last year.

Thursdays and Fridays continued with annual losses across the board, but both nights showed ratings gains from October. The schedule was a bit sporadic both nights, with a mixture of stand-up specials, movies, and repeats of reliable original programming. Numbers were also slightly below the preceding days, but they did host a handful of the top telecasts for the month. Among these were two of the JEFF DUNHAM specials that aired on Thanksgiving night.

The weekend brought drastic monthly losses across the board. The target demo of men 18-49 was down 40% from last month on Sundays. This could possibly be attributed to some female-targeted movies like MEAN GIRLS and THE HOUSE BUNNY that didn’t rate too well with the usual male crowd that frequents this network.

December continues new episodes of TOSH.0. Audiences can also look forward to January when they will get new episodes of WORKAHOLICS and THE BURN WITH JEFF ROSS. Also recent news reveals that BRICKLEBERRY will return for a second season in 2013.