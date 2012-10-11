Comedy Central Analysis

SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

Comedy Central finds its strength in their live-to-tape news programs THE DAILY SHOW and THE COLBERT REPORT. These popular shows premiere just after primetime at 11 and 11:30PM, and primetime timeslot residencies are given to only a handful of lucky contenders.

Weeknights offer consistent blocks of reliable acquisitions like FUTURAMA and ITS ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHA to deliver consistent young adult audiences. These are intermixed with original programming SOUTH PARK and TOSH.0 throughout the week.

Friday nights and weekends offer the young, mostly male audience a variety of stand-up comedy specials, movies, and more repeats of original half hour programming.

SEPTEMBER 2012 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Live Primetime Ratings Comparison September 2012 vs. September 2011 (% Change)

Source: The Nielsen Company's National Television Audience Sample

Ratings during the month of September continued on the same path that Comedy Central has been traveling all year. The network experienced annual loss when compared to September 2011. The schedule was heavy with repeat episodes of TOSH.0 which also filled up 10 out of the top 20 individual telecasts for the month.

Scheduling stayed consistent with previous months by airing a mixture of original programming like SOUTH PARK, TOSH.0, along with acquired series such as IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADEPHIA and FUTURAMA during the week. Weekends, as always, were dedicated to Movies and Specials.

September also introduced the second season of KEY & PEELE and brand new animated comedy BRICKLEBERRY.

The first Monday of September aired a block of JEFF DUNHAM specials. These brought strong numbers for network which dropped significantly when the schedule went back to its regular airing of SOUTH PARK followed by two hours of IT’S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADEPHIA. While numbers were down from last year, the night showed a positive growth across the board when compared to August. The most significant demo change was F18-49 which jumped up 41% from last month.

Tuesday’s schedule remained almost exactly the same as last month starting the night with either THE BURN or WORKAHOLICS followed by blocks of TOSH.0 and ending with THE BURN. The new original animated series BRICKLEBERRY premiered Tuesday the 25th after blocks of TOSH.0. One of the characters on this show is voiced by Daniel Tosh, who appropriately promoted it on his own time. This proved to be a smart tactic based on the fact that BRICKLEBERRY’s premiere was #3 in the Top 20 individual telecasts.

Tuesdays also showed annual loss, but boasted a 13% monthly increase in M18-49.

Original sketch comedy show KEY & PEELE aired its second season premiere Wednesday the 26th. This premiere was teased with first season repeats each week leading up to the premiere. The night continued down the path of annual loss, but was up in all demos from last month. F18-49 jumped up 20% from August and M18-49 went up a modest 8%.

Thursdays, like Tuesdays, kept its same schedule from last month. The night was consistently full of a mixture of FUTURAMA, SOUTH PARK, and CHAPPELES SHOW. Once again, the annual loss was in the double digits in both demos. But the monthly increase was up in the low teens for both demos.

Friday nights brought the ladies with a powerful 42% increase over last month in F18-49. This demo, on this weeknight, was the only positive annual change for Comedy Central and was up 4%. Every Friday started with a block of TOSH.0 followed by either a movie, or various original programming. The strong numbers for this night could be attributed to the movies DODGEBALL and THE 40-YEAR-OLD VIRGIN which both enjoyed some solid audiences.

Saturdays in September started the month showing only movies, and ended the month with stand-up specials. The numbers didn’t fluctuate too much during this move and resulted in another significant annual loss, but a modest monthly increase. M18-49 was up 5% and F18-49 was up 3% from August.

An inconsistent Sunday night schedule reflected in major negative losses across the board in all demos both yearly and monthly. A mixture of movies and original Comedy Central programming kept viewers guessing at what they would get if they tuned in on a Sunday night.