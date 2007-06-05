CNBC Press Releases 2007

CNBC HAS BEST NOVEMBER IN SEVEN YEARS IN TOTAL VIEWERS FOR BUSINESS DAY PROGRAMMING

CNBC Has Best November In Four Years In the Key Adults 25-54 Demo

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov.30, 2007---During November when the stock market has swung wildly, viewers tuned to CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, for fast, accurate, actionable and unbiased business news. In measured ratings, CNBC had its best November in total viewers since 2000 in Business Day and its best November in the key adults 25-54 year-old demographic since 2003. It was also CNBC's best month in Business Day programming in total viewers since August 2002.

For November 2007, CNBC was up 42% in total viewers (286,000) in Business Day (5 AM-7 PM ET) compared with last November (201,000) and, again, the best month overall since August 2002.

CNBC was also up 22% compared with November 2006 for Business Day programming in the critical adults 25-54 demographic. It was CNBC's best November in the adults 25-54 demo since November 2003.

During market hours (9:30 AM-4:00 PM) for November, CNBC was also up 22% versus last November in the key adults 25-54 demo with its best November since 2003.

As always, it is important to note that these are only CNBC's measured ratings. The majority of CNBC's affluent and well-educated audience isn't counted by Nielsen because it neither measures out-of-home viewing nor affluent homes.

All CNBC programs 6 AM to 5 PM had their best November in their time period in total viewers since at least 2001 and in adults 25-54 since 2003, including Squawk Box, Squawk on the Street, The Call, Power Lunch, Street Signs and Closing Bell."

Specifically, in total viewers, Squawk Box had the best month for any regular program in its time period since April 2001, Squawk on the Street since September 2001, The Call and Power Lunch since January 2003, Street Signs since August 2002 and "Closing Bell" since January 2003.

Fast Money had its best month ever, earning 288,000 in total viewers in its new 5 PM ET time period and improved in the fourth quarter '07 by 63% in the new time period compared with its 8 PM ET average in the third quarter '07. "Mad Money w/Jim Cramer" at 6 PM ET averaged 243,000 in total viewers and had its best November ever in the time period.

Kudlow & Company at 7 PM ET earned 231,000 in total viewers in the fourth quarter to date, up 33% from the program it replaced in the time period ("On the Money") in the third quarter. And it was the program's best November ever in adults 25-54.

The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch at 10 PM and 1 AM each had their best November ever in total viewers with 10 PM up 26% over last November and 1 AM up by 44%.

CNBC's new weekend schedule is another bright spot with The Suze Orman Show showing particularly strong results. CNBC on Saturdays had its best November performance ever in total viewers with 301,000 viewers. For November, The Suze Orman Show at 9 PM ET averaged 328,000 in total viewers, the best month ever in the time period, and an improvement of 18% over last November. The Suze Orman Show at Midnight ET averaged 189,000 total viewers for the month of November, the best November for The Suze Orman Show ever in the time period. It was also a 13% improvement over last November.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2007

CNBC HAS BEST AUGUST IN FIVE YEARS

CNBC's August Ratings More Than Tripled Since 2005

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., August 29, 2007---During one of the most volatile months the markets have seen in years, viewers turned to CNBC, First in Business Worldwide for fast, accurate, actionable and unbiased business news. CNBC's BUSINESS DAY (M-F 5am-7pm ET) had its best August in five years, and August ratings have more than tripled since August 2005.

* For August 2007, CNBC's BUSINESS DAY (M-F 5am-7pm) averaged 87,000 A25-54, hitting its best August since 2002 and up +50% versus August 2006.

* All 6am-7pm CNBC programs had their highest August time period delivery since at least 2003.

o STREET SIGNS, anchored by Erin Burnett, had the network's best August performance in the 2pm hour in nine years.

o THE CALL, (11am-12pm ET) anchored by Dylan Ratigan and Trish Regan, and POWER LUNCH, (12pm-2pm ET) anchored Bill Griffeth and Sue Herera, each had their best August in their time periods in seven years.

o CLOSING BELL, (3pm-4pm ET) anchored by Maria Bartiromo and Dylan Ratigan, and CLOSING BELL W/MARIA BARTIROMO (4pm-5pm ET) and KUDLOW & COMPANY, (5pm-6pm ET) anchored by Larry Kudlow, each had their best August in five years.

o SQUAWK BOX, (6am-9am ET) anchored by Carl Quintanilla, Becky Quick and Joe Kernen, and SQUAWK ON THE STREET, (9am-11am ET) anchored by Erin Burnett and Mark Haines, each had their best August in four years.

* MAD MONEY W/JIM CRAMER, (6pm ET) had its best August ever and had an impressive 41% growth in just one month.

* FAST MONEY, (8pm-9pm ET) hosted by Dylan Ratigan, had its best month since February and was up 54% over the prior month.

It's important to note that the ratings only reflect CNBC's measured audience. Nielsen Media Research does not accurately measure CNBC's viewership as Nielsen's audience universe is limited to "in-home" measurement and does not include "out-of-home" viewing in places like offices, restaurants, health clubs, hotel rooms and vacation homes where CNBC is significantly viewed.

