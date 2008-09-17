CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - September 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of October 18, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults & Females 18-49.



SEPTEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

COMEDY CLUB, SOUTHERN FRIED FLICKS, CMT ORIGINAL FILMS, TRADING SPOUSES, NANNY 911, MAMAS FAMILY, CMT MUSIC AWARDS



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The network eschews classic strategies of horizontal strips and vertical stacks in favor of a diverse mix of series, specials, and movies on each night. Multiple exhibitions expose core series and anthology brands to wider audiences across the days and dayparts. In late 2006, they introduced a consistently scheduled block on Fridays. Titled "Sure Thing Fridays", it started with TRICK MY TRUCK and FOXWORTHY, added DALLAS COWBOY CHEERLEADERS to the block in October and COWBOY U COLORADO in January. More recent residents include GONE COUNTRY, CAN YOU DUET, MOBILE HOME DISASTER, and MABE IN AMERICA. The block briefly shifted to Saturdays before returning to Fridays in early 2008. It remains the only consistent platform for premiere series on the network.

In March the network introduced a checkerboard strip at Noon, 1pm, 6pm, and 7pm with the unscripted series NANNY 911 and TRADING SPOUSES. Both series are a departure from the usual daytime music video fare, but are providing a reasonable platform for promoting the prime time schedule. To date, we've yet to see a noticeable bump at 8pm as a result of the lead-in. They've also been used sporadically in prime as a nightly stack with great success.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

AUGUST to SEPTEMBER:

None announced this month.

PREMIERES:

** September 27th - CMT CROSSROADS: 38 SPECIAL & TRACE ADKINS

OCTOBER AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** October 4th - MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING

** October 4th - DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM

** October 18th - HULK HOGAN'S CELEBRITY CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

** November 7th - CMT CROSSROADS: DEF LEPPARD & TAYLOR SWIFT

** November 21st - LARRY THE CABLE GUY'S CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

We predicted this would be a tough month and it was. Last September the network was at its highest point in the last two years. So it came as no surprise that audiences were off those year ago numbers. Adult demos were down 25% and shares were down as much as half in younger male groupings. On the bright side, an acquisitions laden schedule grew slightly from August, mostly with women.

SEPTEMBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

With the network down considerably, it stands to reason that the night by night analysis won't look too bright either. With the exception of Sunday, every night of the week rated lower than last year.

The lone bright spot, Sunday night was up 17% for W18-49 and 23% for W25-54. The latter bump was large enough to carry adults 25-54 to a 7% increase, the only positive demo jump the entire month. And it all came down to a three hour stack of TRADING SPOUSES on the last Sunday of the month. Good news of course, but not exactly the consistent building block a schedule can rely on.

Friday remains the home of original premiere series. Numbers were average at best. GONE COUNTRY wrapped up its second season with Sebastian Bach taking home the prize. We were rooting for Chris Kirkpatrick but that's OK. OUTSIDER'S INN hangs in there. Too bad they couldn't have taken advantage of the recent buzz surrounding Maureen McCormick's tell-all book.

Acquisitions rule the roost this month as the top raters. Short stacks of TRADING SPOUSE, NANNY 911, and MAMA'S FAMILY occupied 3 of the top 4 slots for highest rated series, with theatrical movies rounding out the top five. Not bad as a ratings boost, but it isn't doing much for the brand. Channel needs to find some building blocks soon.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES, EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING (10/4); DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM (10/4); GONE COUNTRY (1/09)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES