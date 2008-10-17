CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - October 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of November 19, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults & Females 18-49.



OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

SOUTHERN FRIED FLICKS, EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, 20 GREATEST REDNECK MOMENTS, DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The network eschews classic strategies of horizontal strips and vertical stacks in favor of a diverse mix of series, specials, and movies on each night. Multiple exhibitions expose core series and anthology brands to wider audiences across the days and dayparts. In late 2006, they introduced a consistently scheduled block on Fridays. Titled "Sure Thing Fridays", it started with TRICK MY TRUCK and FOXWORTHY, added DALLAS COWBOY CHEERLEADERS to the block in October and COWBOY U COLORADO in January. More recent residents include GONE COUNTRY, CAN YOU DUET, MOBILE HOME DISASTER, and MABE IN AMERICA. The block briefly shifted to Saturdays before returning to Fridays in early 2008. It remains the only consistent platform for premiere series on the network.

In March the network introduced a checkerboard strip at Noon, 1pm, 6pm, and 7pm with the unscripted series NANNY 911 and TRADING SPOUSES. Both series are a departure from the usual daytime music video fare, but are providing a reasonable platform for promoting the prime time schedule. To date, we've yet to see a noticeable bump at 8pm as a result of the lead-in. They've also been used sporadically in prime as a nightly stack with great success.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

SEPTEMBER to OCTOBER:

Friday - EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER EDITION begins at 8pm

Saturday - a new night of premieres; HULK HOGAN CELEBRITY WRESTLING at 8pm, MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING at 8:30pm, and DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS at 9pm

PREMIERES:

** October 4th - MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING

** October 4th - DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM

** October 18th - HULK HOGAN'S CELEBRITY CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

NOVEMBER AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** November 7th - CMT CROSSROADS: DEF LEPPARD & TAYLOR SWIFT

** November 21st - LARRY THE CABLE GUY'S CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA

** December 6th - CMT GIANTS: ALAN JACKSON



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

We remind ourselves that this network is all about the proverbial science of small numbers. Compared to cable's power players, audiences here are relatively small. Minor increases become major percentage leaps. That is definitely the case this month.

All demo breaks, male and female, were up by high single digits over last year. That's excellent news for a network that's been struggling of late. More good news in the month to month figures. 18-49's are up by a sizeable margin, with 25-54's up slightly. Acquisitions have been driving the increases, particularly EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION. Slot in a couple of movies and some original series premieres and we've got the makings of a nice story. Let's hope it continues in the coming months.

OCTOBER 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION was added to the schedule in fairly regular fashion on Mondays and Fridays with solid success. Mondays were up considerably with women in both age breaks. Fridays were on par with year ago numbers for women, also with solid performances from HOME EDITION. The off net series ends the month as the top rated series for total viewers and women. Hopefully, the execs will see fit to keep it in the schedule for a long time to come.

MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING returned this month with some decent, but not great numbers. Pairing up with WEDDING on Saturday nights was the 3rd season of DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS. DCC Director Kelly Finnglass and the women had a better month than the actual football team, holding up well versus last year's squad. We're rooting for Cassie Trammell as part of the mother/daughter story.

HULK HOGAN CELEBRITY CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING joins the Saturday line-up in midmonth and becomes an immediate draw for men of all ages. Hulk was last seen over on sister network Vh1 with the family. Now he's gone solo, driving up the overall adult demos for the night.

Sundays were the top rated night in audience and demos, across the board. Credit two theatricals for driving up the numbers, POLICE ACADEMY and DELIVERANCE, especially with men. Both movies make for an interesting match with the brand. DELIVERANCE seems to fit, although the heavier drama is a slight mismatch, POLICE ACADEMY is one we can't quite explain. Probably a borrow from one of their sister nets in the Viacom family.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES, EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

GONE COUNTRY (1/09); MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING (1/09);



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES