CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - March 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of April 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults & Females 18-49.



MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CMT ORIGINAL FILMS, EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, SOUTHERN FRIED FLICKS



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The network eschews classic strategies of horizontal strips and vertical stacks in favor of a diverse mix of series, specials, and movies on each night. Multiple exhibitions expose core series and anthology brands to wider audiences across the days and dayparts. In late 2006, they introduced a consistently scheduled block on Fridays. Titled "Sure Thing Fridays", it started with TRICK MY TRUCK and FOXWORTHY. More recent residents include GONE COUNTRY, CAN YOU DUET, MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING, and CMT CRIBS. The block has since shifted to Saturdays. It remains the only consistent platform for premiere series on the network. Movies are taking a larger presence across the week, now occupying around 30% of the total schedule. While there are no regularly scheduled movie timeslots, Sundays have provided a good home for some of the better known titles.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

FEBRUARY to MARCH:

Monday-Thursday - EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION was added across the week at 9pm

Saturday - MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING shifts to 9pm; TRICK MY TRUCK begins a new season at 9:30pm

PREMIERES:

** March 7th - TRICK MY TRUCK (New season)

APRIL AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** April 18th - WORLD'S STRICTEST PARENTS

** June 16th - THE SINGING BEE

** June 17th - CMT MUSIC AWARDS

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

After a big dip in February, March comes back strong. Households are up roughly 20% and A25-54 are up almost 10%. Women are up, men are down, and median age is up. It all boils down to an overwhelming volume of EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION. A second strip was added at 9pm, creating a two hour block every Monday-Thursday, and the occasional Friday.

MARCH 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION is the story. With the additional strip and the occasional two hour episode, the off ABC series occupied 48 hours in prime time in March. That represents 46% of the weekly schedule, and 64% of the weeday prime time blocks. Even with the high number of exhibitions, the series retains the top slot in terms of total audience and women. And, it increased measurably from February. No signs of slowing down yet. Where it falls off is with men. They tend to run away from the series. Long term, that's a problem.

Outside of EXTREME MAKEOVER, there were other series to be found, mostly on Saturdays. GONE COUNTRY wrapped up its third season with Sheila E. taking the crown. The finale pulled average numbers for the night and the winning video did even better.

MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING was slightly better with its Saturday premieres. Repeats throughout the week didn't fare as well, pulling the overall average for the month down a notch.

TRICK MY TRUCK had its 5th season premiere early in the month. Audiences were about as expected, skewing heavier male than anything else on the schedule. With most of the programming going female, the series really needs a compatible lead-in/lead-out series if it wants to make a difference.

Finally, another installment of CROSSROADS, the concert series paring a country artist with an artist from pop/rock. This month it was Shooter Jennings and Jamey Johnson. Unfortunately, audiences didn't respond on this one. Numbers weren't good.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES, EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

CAN YOU DUET (6/09)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES