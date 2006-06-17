CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - June 2006

NETWORK OVERVIEW

NETWORK: CMT



NETWORK TAGLINE: None at present.



DESCRIPTION OF NETWORK: CMT features original programs, live concert series and music videos.



GENRE(S) OF PROGRAMMING: Awards Ceremonies, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Movies, Music

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC: Adults and Women, 25-54

NUMBER OF HOUSEHOLDS: 88.9 million



PARENT COMPANY: Viacom

SISTER NETWORKS:

CMT HD, CMT Pure Country, BET, BET Centric, Comedy Central, Vh1, Gametrailers.com, IFilm.com, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTVU, MTV International, MTV Networks Online, MHD, Neopets, Nickelodeon, Nick-at-Nite, Noggin, Spike, The N, TV Land, XFire, MTV Networks Digital Suite

CONTACT INFO:

Main Address: 330 Commerce Street, Nashville, TN 37201

Main Phone: 615-335-8400

President: Brian Philips

Head of Development: Bob Kusbit

SVP, Production & Development: John Hamlin

VP, Development: Melanie Moreau

SVP, Programming Strategy: Mary Beth Cunin

VP, Development & Original Series: Claire McCabe

VP, Production & Development: Lewis Bogach

PROGRAM SUBMISSION PROCESS: The network does not accept any unsolicited material. You must be represented by an agent, attorney or production company. There are two programming divisions that accept submissions both on the east coast and the west coast offices. There is no e-mail submission process.

COMPETITION: GAC (Great American Country)

NETWORK URL: http://www.cmt.com





CURRENT PRIMETIME SCHEDULE: http://www.cmt.com/shows/schedule/

