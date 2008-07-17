CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - July 2008

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of August 20, 2008)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults & Females 18-49.



JULY 2008PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

BILL ENGVALLS AWARDS, COMEDY CLUB, 20 GREATEST REDNECK MOMENTS, COUNTRY FRIED HOME VIDEOS



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The network eschews classic strategies of horizontal strips and vertical stacks in favor of a diverse mix of series, specials, and movies on each night. Multiple exhibitions expose core series and anthology brands to wider audiences across the days and dayparts. In late 2006, they introduced a consistently scheduled block on Fridays. Titled "Sure Thing Fridays", it started with TRICK MY TRUCK and FOXWORTHY, added DALLAS COWBOY CHEERLEADERS to the block in October and COWBOY U COLORADO in January. More recent residents include GONE COUNTRY, CAN YOU DUET, MOBILE HOME DISASTER, and MABE IN AMERICA. The block briefly shifted to Saturdays before returning to Fridays in early 2008. It remains the only consistent platform for premiere series on the network.

In March the network introduced a checkerboard strip at Noon, 1pm, 6pm, and 7pm with the unscripted series NANNY 911 and TRADING SPOUSES. Both series are a departure from the usual daytime music video fare, but are providing a reasonable platform for promoting the prime time schedule. They've also been used sporadically in prime as a nightly stack with great success.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JUNE - JULY

Wednesday - TRICK MY TRUCK was dropped at 10pm, replaced with a variety of repeats

Friday - regular series schedule gives way to a general rotation of CMT original series

PREMIERES:

** July 4th - MABE IN AMERICA

AUGUST AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** August 15th - OUTSIDER'S INN

** August 30th - CMT'S BIGGEST REDNECK WEDDING EVER

** September 24th - CMT CROSSROADS: 38 SPECIAL & TRACE ADKINS

** October 4th - MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING

** October 4th - DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM

** October 18th - HULK HOGAN'S CELEBRITY CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING

** November 7th - CMT CROSSROADS: DEF LEPPARD & TAYLOR SWIFT



YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

Not a great start to the 3rd quarter. Audiences are down from last month and last year. Looking deeper, the drop is coming entirely with the men. And the explanation is quite simple. Last year, the network stripped DUKES OF HAZZARD Monday to Friday. This year, the boys and General Lee are nowhere to be found. Good bye men, hello double digit percentage drops. Total audiences are off 26%. Men 18-49 and 25-54 are down 31% and 19% respectively. Interestlingly, the women are on par with last year.

JULY 2008 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Looking at the night by night performances, the news remains fairly bleak. Four of the seven nights are down significantly (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. With the exception of a block on Wednesday, the programming is comprised inventory repeats and older specials. The only premiere series, CHOPPER CHALLENGE, was just OK. Not a surprise, but it had a hard time drawing a female audience, tempering the overall potential numbers.

Fridays, generally the home of the network's original series, were down about 8% in both adult demo breaks. New episodes of TRICK MY TRUCK, MOBILE HOME DISASTER, and COUNTRY FRIED VIDEOS, along with the debut of MABE IN AMERICA, loaded the night with fresh programming. Premiere episodes do seem to be pulling in a reasonable audience on Fridays. Unfortunately, the heavy rotation of repeats throughout the week pulls down the overall series for the month. Simply put, the network could use more original material outside of Friday.

Thursdays were flat to last year, held up a one night of blue collar comedy specials. Always count Larry the Cable Guy to grab some eyeballs.

Sundays were the only the night to show an increase over last year, thanks again to the comedy specials. Seems to be a theme here.

One original series premiered this month, MABE IN AMERICA. Comedian Tom Mabe ventures out with friends and a hidden camera, pulling all sorts of sophmoric pranks on an unsuspecting public. Not necessarily an original idea, but an very compatible pairing with COUNTRY FRIED VIDEOS. Premiere night ratings were decent. Repeats throughout the week showed signs of fading.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES, NASHVILLE STAR

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING (10/4); GONE COUNTRY (8/15); DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS: MAKING THE TEAM (10/4);



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES