CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - February 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of March 24, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults & Females 18-49.



FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

CMT ORIGINAL FILMS, EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, SOUTHERN FRIED FLICKS



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The network eschews classic strategies of horizontal strips and vertical stacks in favor of a diverse mix of series, specials, and movies on each night. Multiple exhibitions expose core series and anthology brands to wider audiences across the days and dayparts. In late 2006, they introduced a consistently scheduled block on Fridays. Titled "Sure Thing Fridays", it started with TRICK MY TRUCK and FOXWORTHY. More recent residents include GONE COUNTRY, CAN YOU DUET, MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING, and CMT CRIBS. The block has since shifted to Saturdays. It remains the only consistent platform for premiere series on the network. Movies are taking a larger presence across the week, now occupying around 30% of the total schedule. While there are no regularly scheduled movie timeslots, Sundays have provided a good home for some of the better known titles.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

JANUARY to FEBRUARY:

Saturday - GONE COUNTRY settles in at 8pm; MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING moves up to 8:30pm, rounding out the premiere block

PREMIERES:

** None announced

MARCH AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** March 7th - TRICK MY TRUCK (New season)

** June 17th - CMT MUSIC AWARDS

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

A good run comes to an end in February. After a very good January, the month falls off considerably, drawing some of the lowest audience numbers since early Fall. Audiences are down 25-30% for the adult demos, with most of that coming from a drop in men. Year on year ratings are down 20% for A18-49 and 25% for A25-54. Regularly scheduled programming dominated the offerings this month. No major specials, no major events this month, and only a few premieres of existing series.

FEBRUARY 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Not a lot of individual program news this month. The only program with multiple exhibitions to pull above average audiences was the off net acquisition EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION. Women outdraw men by 2:1 for the 18-49 demo and roughly the same ratio for the 25-54 break. Unfortunately, as strong as the 8pm strip was this month, it still experienced a slight drop from January. Not enough to be alarmed about at this stage, but worth keeping an eye on it.

MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING held its own and actually did rather well on the Saturday premieres. Repeats throughout the week brought the series' monthly average down considerably though, and contributed heavily to the fade from January.

GONE COUNTRY's third season built toward its March conclusion with a full slate of premieres this month. While it's one of our favorites, the numbers haven't been fantastic by any means, dropping considerably from January. Still, it's been fun guessing what crazy country life lessons John Rich will impart on our celebrity friends.

The volume of movie appearances stayed consistent with January, but the numbers weren't as strong. Modest ratings delivery on the high volume was a big part of the network's drop this month. The titles have been run quite regularly in the past year and could be growing tired.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES, EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

TRICK MY TRUCK (3/09); CAN YOU DUET (6/09)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES