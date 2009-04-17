CMT Performance/Schedule Analysis - April 2009

PERFORMANCE/SCHEDULE ANALYSIS

(Updated as of May 21, 2009)

TARGET DEMOGRAPHIC:

Adults & Females 18-49.



APRIL 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE

TOP PRIMETIME SHOWS:

EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, WORLD'S STRICTEST PARENTS, NANNY 911 (CMT), MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING, TRICK MY TRUCK



SCHEDULING STRATEGIES:

The network eschews classic strategies of horizontal strips and vertical stacks in favor of a diverse mix of series, specials, and movies on each night. Multiple exhibitions expose core series and anthology brands to wider audiences across the days and dayparts. In late 2006, they introduced a consistently scheduled block on Fridays. Titled "Sure Thing Fridays", it started with TRICK MY TRUCK and FOXWORTHY. More recent residents include GONE COUNTRY, CAN YOU DUET, MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING, and CMT CRIBS. The block has since shifted to Saturdays. It remains the only consistent platform for premiere series on the network. Movies are taking a larger presence across the week, now occupying around 30% of the total schedule. While there are no regularly scheduled movie timeslots, Sundays have provided a good home for some of the better known titles.



PROGRAM/SCHEDULE CHANGES:

MARCH to APRIL:

Saturday - NANNY 911 debuts at 8pm; WORLD'S STRICTEST premieres at 9pm

PREMIERES:

** April 18th - NANNY 911 (CMT original eps)

** April 18th - WORLD'S STRICTEST PARENTS

MAY AND BEYOND

PREMIERES:

** June 16 - THE SINGING BEE

** June 16 - CAN YOU DUET (Season 2)

** June 17 - CMT MUSIC AWARDS

YEAR AGO/BIG PICTURE:

The transition is just about complete. CMT has been moving towards light entertainment/reality and away from music for months now. In April, only one music program can be found in prime as two more reality series were introduced. More on the specfic programs below.

On the numbers side, things are misleading this time around. Men are down 20-30% from last year, women are closer to par. Last year, the CMT AWARDS ran in early April, drawing massive audiences in both demos. The 2009 awards show has been shifted to June. April will lose, June will gain and all will be right with the world.

May nosedived last year. This year, the momentum from the reality series should continue, bringing with some really nice annual increases in time for the upfront selling season.

APRIL 2009 PRIMETIME RATINGS ANALYSIS:

Two new series hit the schedule this month. British format, WORLD'S STRICTEST PARENTS, was adapted to the US, running in the 9pm slot on Saturdays. The numbers were fantastic. Top rated series for women by a long shot. Editorially, the format takes problem children, places them with a stable family with rules, and, after a few made for TV moments, comes out with the obligatory happy ending, at least in most cases. It's a good example of the positive, heartwarming subset within the reality genre that can thrive in the right environment. Of course, the greatest example of that subset is EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION.

Speaking of which, EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION, lost some of its momentum from March, dropping significantly in the female demo. Men weren't watching the series to begin with, so no drop detected. This is the second month of the double strip for EXTREME MAKEOVER. Maybe too much of a good thing?

NANNY 911 was the second new series to hit this month. Just original episodes of the offnet reality series, this one clicked very well with the female audience. Fell just behind PARENTS in delivery of women for the both key demos. The two series appear to dovetail very well, becoming a formidable one-two punch on Saturday nights. The challenge is going to be the small number of original episodes. Expect renewals and quick.

The redneck genre was still well represented with MY BIG REDNECK WEDDING and TRICK MY TRUCK. Both series held their own this month, although we're still not sure about TRICK MY TRUCK on this schedule given its heavy male skew.

RODNEY, an off-net acquisition made a brief appearance in a Sunday stack late in the month. Audience numbers were strong, but they were almost all men. No surprise if you know the premise of the show. Maybe they can team with a few eps of TRICK MY TRUCK?

Finally, the lone music special this month was Rascal Flatts. Despite their status as one of the most popular country/pop bands going right now, they could barely muster enough viewers to register on the dial. Rascal Flatts probably draws more people for their arena performances on a good weekend than they garnered here. Another example of the music genre struggling as prime time television in the modern era.

PROGRAM ACQUISITIONS:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES, EXTREME HOME MAKEOVER

PROGRAM RENEWALS:

CAN YOU DUET (6/09)



PROGRAM CANCELLATIONS:

None announced.



ADDITIONAL SHOWS CURRENTLY AIRING:

NANNY 911, TRADING SPOUSES