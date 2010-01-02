CMT Analysis - November 2009

NOVEMBER 2009 PRIMETIME SCHEDULE:

While still moving away from the music programming on which the network was founded, CMT has ceased stripping EXTREME MAKEOVER HOME EDITION at 8p each weeknight. The off-Fox series ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A FIFTH GRADER now strips at 8p, with the exception of Tuesday nights, followed by a variety of series blocks and specials, which have replaced Movies at 9p most weeknights..

Weekend strategy consists of slotting series and movies interspersed with Comedy and Music specials.

CMT has been moving towards light entertainment/reality and away from music for months now, although it still finds some of its highest ratings from music-oriented series and specials, such as this month's CMA AWARDS.

ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5TH GRADER remains the highest rated series on the Network for the second straight month, up 32% in HH over the Prime average. HH were essentially flat with last November, but A25-54 dropped sharply on the Weekend, leading to an overall annual drop of 13% for the demo.

This year's version of DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADERS, running Monday and Saturday, did not find favor with CMT viewers, finishing 32% below the Prime average.

Among CMT's reduced number of movie offerings, WHERE THE HEART IS stood out with above average delivery, although most of Sunday's other offerings, including a run of the venrable min-series LONESOME DOVE fell flat with CMT's core demos. While fewer Stand-Up specials were featured on November weekends, multiple runs of LARRY THE CABLE GUY'S XMAS LUAU scored well.

The Network could use some series with a longer shelf life. Competition/elimination based formats are fun to watch, but don't have the strength to repeat down the road, something that's increasingly becoming a necessity on this network. The common thread in all of CMT's needs is that they be family-friendly. In addition to the music fare that was the bedrock of the Network, CMT is looking for sitcoms, comedic reality and adventure-based reality series.